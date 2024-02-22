Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Firesquid, Space Prison, Wooden Alien

Space Prison Confirmed For Early Access This April

Space Prison will be released into Steam's Early Access in April, as you will attempt to survive locked up with incarcerated aliens.

Article Summary Space Prison to launch in Early Access on Steam this April.

Survival game with tactical RPG and turn-based combat mechanics.

Craft and trade to survive, gain respect, and plan an escape.

Uncover dark secrets and vie for power within the prison hierarchy.

Indie game developer Wooden Alien and publisher Firesquid revealed their upcoming game Space Prison will be released into Early Access this April. This game is a mix of several genres as they have taken a survival game and given it tactical RPG elements mixed with turn-based brawls and social skill mechanics, as you will have to not just survive in this prison out in the middle of nowhere but thrive in it. Explore the compound, fight those you don't get along with, befriend those you do, learn how to trade and craft items, all with the goal of escaping. We have more info and the trailer here as the game will hit Early Access on April 10, 2024.

Space Prison

Don't let the system break you. Survive in the Space Prison by crafting contraband, upgrading your prison cell, fighting alien creatures in turn-based brawls, and climbing to the top of the gangster ladder in this prison social survival game. Space Prison is the darkest hole in the universe, the experimental entity gathering both guilty and innocent aliens under the jurisdiction of the artificial system. To stay alive, you'll need to find allies among criminals. Fight for respect in brutal turn-based brawls. And domesticate this hole. While struggling to survive, find out the dark secrets this place hides and there is a chance you'll be able to find your way out of here, one way or another…

Survive the toughest prison in the galaxy.

Earn respect. Build relations with other convicts to learn their stories or challenge them before they challenge you.

Find resources to craft contraband, build up your cell base, or to use in combat.

Join a gang and advance in a prison hierarchy until you're powerful enough to attempt an escape.

Explore the wicked paths of the space prison and discover the W.A.R.D.E.N's secrets.

