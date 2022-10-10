Space Tail Confirms Early November Release Date

Enjoy Studio and Longterm Games revealed that Space Tail is currently set to be released in early November. If you haven't checked out this game yet, this is an action-puzzle platformer in which you play a cosmo-hopping dog named Bea who will traverse a strange planet and make a number of friends along the way. All as you attempt to make your way home. The game is currently set to be released on PC via Steam on November 3rd, 2022. You can read up more on the game below and check out the latest trailer.

"As a canine astronaut, she will encounter different species and try to communicate with them just like a pet would do. You can roll, play, bark, and have various interactions, which will help make new friends or irritate the more nervous aliens. Bea will need all the help she can get to solve puzzles and explore dangerous environments. Her dog senses will be crucial for navigating through maze-like planets and discovering different layers of fantastic landscapes. And yes – there is a dedicated "pet" button that allows you to play with your in-game avatar.

Be a space dog – Bea is just an average dog, sent by humans to the unexplored vastness of space. As such she possesses no superpowers and has to rely on what nature gave her – great hearing and smell, speed, and cunning to overcome obstacles.

– Bea is just an average dog, sent by humans to the unexplored vastness of space. As such she possesses no superpowers and has to rely on what nature gave her – great hearing and smell, speed, and cunning to overcome obstacles. In space everyone can hear you bark – Space Tail's hero will also have to take over the hearts (or whatever organs they use) of aliens. Interacting by gestures and moves she can befriend other races (or irritate them). Their reactions are crucial to moving forward. Bea will also become friends with some untypical companions, who will assist her for a longer part of the journey.

– Space Tail's hero will also have to take over the hearts (or whatever organs they use) of aliens. Interacting by gestures and moves she can befriend other races (or irritate them). Their reactions are crucial to moving forward. Bea will also become friends with some untypical companions, who will assist her for a longer part of the journey. Diverse and complex biomes and puzzles – our space explorer enters a truly uncharted territory. With each visited planet, players will encounter new flora and fauna, traverse maze-like environments and solve tricky puzzles to progress further.

– our space explorer enters a truly uncharted territory. With each visited planet, players will encounter new flora and fauna, traverse maze-like environments and solve tricky puzzles to progress further. A tribute to space exploration – real-life dog astronauts and cosmonauts didn't have a happy life and many were lost so mankind could reach the stars. Space Tail wants to show an optimistic and heartwarming tale of a dog that returned from its journey and make players consider how much we owe to our four-legged friends."