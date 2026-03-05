Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frosty Pop, Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator, Strange Scaffold

Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator is Headed To Xbox

After having already been released on PC, the team behind Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator will release the game on Xbox soon

Article Summary Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator launches on Xbox this month after its successful PC debut.

Trade alien baby stocks across seven wild planets in this fast-paced, bizarre stock market simulator.

Hire shady consultants, manage volatile markets, and navigate hilarious ethical dilemmas in every trade.

Experience quirky campaigns, a loan shark nemesis, and an electro-industrial soundtrack by Kris Kirk.

Indie game developer Strange Scaffold and publisher Frosty Pop have confirmed that Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator is coming to Xbox this month. As you may already know, the oddball stock trading simulator where you wheel and deal in the children of space warlords who one day will grow into ruling over the cosmos was already released back in January on Steam. Now the game is expanding as it heads to Xbox, with the current launch date set for March 26. Enjoy the launch trailer and info here in the meantime.

Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator

In Space Warlord Baby Trading Simulator, players inhabit the lives of baby traders across the universe in rapid-fire anthology campaigns, and hire shady consultants to gain insight on prospective investments. Don't worry, you're not bargaining on actual alien children—just their digitally simulated lifespans. Totally above board. This includes shorting a baby's life if you have a hunch their existence will be miserable, or cashing out just after they win the Galactic Lottery to share in the positive market sentiment. Chase profits through the highs and lows of day trading on a volatile stock market, and confront the messy ethical and economic consequences that inspired it in the real world in the process.

Seven distinct planets to trade procedurally generated alien baby stocks on, each showcasing unique ideas of what it means to be profitable and productive to society.

Consultants you can hire before the trading day to gain information on your trading targets.

An anthology of mini-campaigns following the lives and complications of baby traders across the universe.

A loan shark that won't let you pay him back, because he's then legally allowed to shoot you.

A pulsing electro-industrial soundtrack by Kris Kirk.

The ability to short a baby, because you believe its life will suck.

