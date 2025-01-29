Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mountaintop Studios, Spectre Divide

Spectre Divide Reveals New Canal Map On The Way

Mountaintop Studios revealed a new map being added to Spectre Divide, as players will soon battle it out on the Canal map

Article Summary Discover the new Canal map in Spectre Divide, packed with shipping containers and tactical spots.

Experience Duality with two bodies, swapping seamlessly for strategic advantage in 3v3 battles.

Dive into futuristic gameplay with true-to-crosshair accuracy and a thrilling future tech arsenal.

Join weekly competitions, ascend leaderboards, and customize your competitors for ultimate style.

Indie game developer and publisher Mountaintop Studios revealed a new map coming to Spectre Divide, as players will be headed to the Canal. In their latest video, which we have for you here, you can see this brand-new location where the bulk of its design is reliant on shipping containers for a two-site operation. Which comes with it's own plethora of blind corners and chokepoints, as well as sneaky spots for people to gain an advantage with. Enjoy the trailer as the map arrives next month.

Spectre Divide

Spectre Divide is a competitive 3v3 tactical FPS that advances the genre forward with Duality, a game mechanic that intuitively keeps players engaged in the small-team format. While there are three players per team, each player will control a "Spectre," a second body they can freely swap between in real time. This deepens the tactical options available during a gunfight, allowing players to protect both points in the game's take on classic Attacker/Defender bombsite defusal, quickly cover teammates by switching to the body nearest to them, and more. It also gives them an opportunity for redemption when one body is defeated. The team at Mountaintop Studios set out to deliver a tactical FPS experience that could emulate the depth of 5v5 matches while maintaining the feeling of closeness and camaraderie that only small team formats can provide. Every aspect of Spectre Divide's design, from the 3v3 format to gunplay, map design, and more, was chosen from the start with that goal in mind.

