Sphere – Flying Cities Gets New Update In Early Access

Assemble Entertainment and Hexagon Sphere Games dropped a new update this week into the Early Access version of Sphere – Flying Cities. The new update is called "Age & Education" and it adds in the new mechanics of aging to the floating city's citizens. You'll also be getting some new options for improvement such as what they're calling a "full-fledged education system", which will bring about higher education to those who occupy the city. Along with some other balances and bug fixes added to the mix. You can download the update for free if you already own the early version, as it is now live.

The new life cycles add a realistic element to the sci-fi simulation, aging citizens through various stages of life, bringing with it all of the triumphs and troubles that come with the passage of time, including birth and death cycles. Similarly, inhabitants of the flying city interested in expanding the population must meet specific reproduction requirements in order to do so. Luckily for the new busy parents, a "Day Care Center" is now also available to construct. In between those finicky stages of early and late-stage life cycles, denizens can now take part in education programs, allowing skill mastery and development of new skills through the new "Training Center". Having educated citizens means higher efficiency, better buildings, and more. Age & gender of the colonists (each colonist is an individual with name, age etc. / residents are assigned to age groups).

Life cycle (old colonists die, new colonists are being born, reproduction requirements need to be fulfilled).

Education (colonists can become skilled workers at the training center and later at the academy).

Skilled workers (boost for some buildings -> mid-game feature).

Energy management expanded (active increase of energy storage capacity available for navigating & in case of power shortage).

Advanced worker management (finer assignment of workers to workstations can be made).