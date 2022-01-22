Splitgate Reveals Beta Season 1 Happening January 27th

Those looking forward to playing Splitgate will have a chance this Thursday as the Season 1 beta will be opening up for players. The beta will come with several new features, modes, and enhancements to experiment with. Including a custom map creator, the reimagined Foregone Destruction map, and new evolved gameplay to test out. There are also several new item and weapon designs to check out, a new 100 Level Battle Pass, new characters, banners, and sprays. Finally, there are two fresh game modes to try out with Evolution and One Flag Capture-the-Flag. You can sign up for the Season 1 beta at this link, as the game is totally free on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. We have more details about the beta for you below.

Splitgate Beta Season 1's introduction of a custom map creator allows players to create and play their own maps, including the ability to co-create and share maps with friends. The map creator gives players the option to create and place objects, weapons, spawns, building blocks, portal walls, and more and also allows rotation and magnetic-snapping between scenery to make placing objects easier. Featuring fully customizable controller and mouse and keyboard support, the map creator can be accessed by all players.

Beta Season 1 is also introducing a complete reimagining of the Foregone Destruction map, which sees eye-popping fidelity and an overall design that is indicative of what fans can expect in future updates to other maps in the game, as well as what they can expect when new maps come online. Accompanying that change is a brand new Evolution Game Mode, which is a round based mode where each round, the team that lost the previous round gets improved weapon loadouts. Also being introduced with Beta Season 1 is the One Flag Capture-the-Flag mode, which is a round based version of Capture-the-Flag where one team defends the flag and one team tries to capture it. The teams take turns on offense and defense and the team with the most rounds won wins the match. Evolution and One Flag Capture-the-Flag bring the total of game modes offered by Splitgate to 21.

Rounding out the new game modes, Splitgate Beta Season 1 also unveiled a new simulation map, Hotel, which is used in 3v3 modes like Takedown, Showdown, and the new mode Evolution. Fans can look forward to an all-new Level 100 Battle Pass which features some free content and some paid content for fans to optimize their play styles. Fans will also be treated to new free gun skins like the Epic Starlight Shotgun which will effectively take out your enemies at close range, and the awesome Rare Glitch Launcher, which is as deadly as it is colorful.