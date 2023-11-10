Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley | Tagged: nickelodeon, Scopely, spongebob squarepants, Stumble Guys

SpongeBob SquarePants Crosses Over Into Stumble Guys

The characters of SpongeBob SquarePants have come to Stumble Guys, allowing you to play as them as you attempt to survive the courses.

Who stumbled out of a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants and friends have arrived in Stumble Guys as part of a new crossover event. In a new partnership between Scopely and Nickelodeon (specifically Paramount Consumer Products), multiple characters from the cartoon franchise have been added to the game for you to select as skins, as well as a mascot outfit of a burger for you to run around in for the mobile battle royale title. We have more info about the crossover for you to check out below, and a trailer to check out, as the content is officially live in the game.

"Starting today, players will be able to compete around iconic SpongeBob SquarePants locations like SpongeBob's home and the Krusty Krab, enjoying fully themed collection milestones, exclusive in-game events, and tournaments throughout the month, all dedicated to celebrating the imaginative and expansive worlds of "Stumble Guys" and SpongeBob SquarePants."

Two new levels, each offering various gameplay types, such as knockout racing and elimination.

Newly designed SpongeBob Stumblers to play and engage with throughout the events, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, Squidward, Plankton, and The Flying Dutchman.

Emotes, Animations, and Footsteps such as special Spatula Slap, Handsome Squidward, Surprised SpongeBob emotes, and the Bubble Twirl and Jellyfishing victory animations.

Special milestone rewards and offers.

"Stumble Guys is a party battle royale game that features extremely fast-paced multiplayer gameplay; social mechanics that make playing with friends easy; a wide array of challenging and imaginative events, tournaments, and levels; multiple game-play modes; personalized and expressive customization options; and more. A competitive experience that is inclusive to everyone from beginners to experts, allowing players with high mastery to perform unbelievable feats, the game also delivers market-leading technical capabilities for players to enjoy the most seamless experience possible."

