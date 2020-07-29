Square Enix Lays Out Details For The Marvel's Avengers Beta

Square Enix held another Avengers War Table livestream today in which they laid out the plans for the Marvel's Avengers beta test. Ever since the game got pushed back, a lot of fans have been curious if there would be any kind of chance to play the game in early access or test it out. We learned that the beta program will start taking signups soon and it will launch on August 7th. Some of the content included in the beta will be several single-player missions, as well as a large selection of additional missions that can be played solo with an AI Avengers team. Or, if you manage to get four players together at home, you can tackle these in co-op. According to the info, in one specific mission, players take on the role of the current Ms. Marvel and team up with Hulk as they infiltrate an AIM base somewhere in the Pacific Northwest. The two are attempting to locate JARVIS, and then later take the Quinjet to a remote warzone in the frozen Russian tundra to find some S.H.I.E.L.D. secrets.

The other fun surprise we got out of all this is the reveal that we're getting the Clint Barton version of Hawkeye, who will be one of the first heroes added to the game after launch at no additional cost. This version of Hawkeye still looking like he's better than you, but with a buzzed haircut and a little more purple on the outfit. We're not complaining at all, but we are curious why Hawkeye was made as a bonus character to Marvel's Avengers and not just simply added to the team before. In any case, enjoy the roundtable video below as they show off much more of the game before we get to that September 4th release.