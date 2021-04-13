Square Enix Reveals More About Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade

Square Enix revealed new details today about the upcoming enhanced and expanded addition to Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade. The team revealed that the official title for the Yuffie stand-alone adventure will be called FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, along with new info on the character and the English voice cast behind the new characters. For this episode, you'll be getting the talents of Suzie Yeung (Yuffie Kisaragi), Aleks Le (Sonon Kusakabe), Daman Mills (Weiss), Griffin Puatu (Zhijie), Ashley Boettcher (Nayo), David Goldstein (Billy Bob), and Daniel Amerman (Polk). You can read more about the episode below and check out the latest screenshots from the game. The episode will be released on June 10th, 2021 for $20.

Players can look forward to utilizing Yuffie's signature battle style in combat while they infiltrate the shadowy Shinra Corporation to steal a powerful materia and restore glory to her homeland, as she shines in both close and long-range combat. As a member of Wutai's elite corps of ninja operatives, her Unique Ability allows her to throw her iconic massive throwing star at enemies. During that time, she is able to attack with long-range ninjutsu that can be augmented with her Elemental Ninjutsu ability, which can change its affinity to fire, ice, lightning or wind. Another of Yuffie's abilities, "Banishment," unleashes an attack that does more damage based on how much ATB was spent before it. Similar to her Unique Ability, its elemental affinity can be changed with Elemental Ninjutsu.

Yuffie can also use "Windstorm," which creates a damaging gust of wind that damages nearby enemies and launches them towards her. Players can look forward to learning even more about Yuffie's specialized ninja fighting style and enjoy an expanded gameplay experience featuring multiple new combat and gameplay additions for FF7R Episode INTERmission. Alongside Yuffie and Sonon, additional characters were introduced for FF7R Episode INTERmission, including Zhijie, a Wutain who acts as the point of contact between the new Wutaian government and Avalanche HQ, members of Avalanche HQ—Nayo, Billy Bob, and Polk, and Weiss, the sadistic ruler of Shinra's top-secret underground research center Deepground.