Square Enix Shows Off Collection Of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend

To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the SaGa Series, Square Enix will be releasing Collection Of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend on Nintendo Switch. During Tokyo Game Show 2020 this week, the company showed off a little more of the game in a special preview, along with a trailer that you can check out at the bottom. If you're not already familiar with this, SE dropped the news of the game out of the blue last month as they will be releasing the first three games that were released in the series between 1989-1991 as a complete package for the Switch, all of them looking as they once did on the Game Boy. What's more, you have the option of making the sides look however you wish as you can turn the Switch into either a Game Boy or Game Boy Color. You can check out more info below as the game will be released on December 15th, 2020.

Experience the origins of the SaGa series with the Collection Of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend, the first complete port of these hugely popular titles. The collection includes new enhancements like high-speed mode as well as features unique to the Nintendo Switch, such as adjustable screen magnification and game screen background customization. Featuring compatibility with, of course, handheld mode, but also with TV mode and tabletop mode. Furthermore, this game also revives the nostalgia of playing the original by enabling vertical usage of the console after removing the Joy-Cons. Take your collection on the go with handheld mode, share your journey with your Nintendo Switch in TV mode, or remove the Joy-Cons and turn your Nintendo Switch vertically for a retro Game Boy experience.