Stalcraft: X Releases Winter Update With Several Additions

Stalcraft: X has released a new free update with a ton of things to do, as they celebrate the holidays with some free additions

Players can encounter icy mutants and holiday bosses, with new decorations and rewards up for grabs.

Compete in decorating a virtual Christmas Tree for daily rewards and leaderboard recognition.

Solve Snowman's Riddles and earn unique rewards like the Antares Exosuit in the festive Zone update.

Indie game developer and publisher EXBO has released a new update for Stalcraft: X, giving players a few new things to do with a holiday update. This is basically a few decorations, some new ice and snow effects on the level, a few new activities, and more with a holiday theme to it. Which includes some new icy mutants to encounter and a couple of tough holiday bosses. We have some of the details below and a trailer above with more details on the game's Steam page. The event will be live for the next couple of weeks.

Stalcraft: X – Holiday Update

Stalkers in the Zone will find unique winter artefacts and anomalies, breathtaking encounters with icy mutants, and battles with holiday bosses! Players have the opportunity to dress their own Christmas Tree with festive decorations, each earning extra points. The more extravagantly the tree is decorated, the greater the daily reward will be. Decorations for the tree could be found or obtained through the following activities:

Random appearance in various boxes and barrels

Gifts scattered across all locations

Human campgrounds and mutant dens (with some chance from regular events)

Holiday bosses in locations

Holiday airdrops

At the end of the event, a summary will be held where each participant will receive a reward depending on their place on the leaderboard. Decorate, receive daily gifts, and compete for the coolest and most beautiful Christmas tree!

Snowman's Riddles: Link is a Snowman and a researcher from The Inside Out world. He is so burst with knowledge that he decided to continue his research with the test subjects. Who is brave enough to solve his riddles? Maybe it's you?

Link is a Snowman and a researcher from The Inside Out world. He is so burst with knowledge that he decided to continue his research with the test subjects. Who is brave enough to solve his riddles? Maybe it's you? Rewards: This season, you can expect unique rewards, including the Antares Exosuit—a new scientific armor specially created for the harsh conditions of the Zone. By the way, in the new North, faction safes can now be found, so don't miss the chance to loot some cool stuff!

