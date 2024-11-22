Posted in: Cloud Imperium Games, Games, Star Citizen | Tagged: IAE 2954

Star Citizen Launches Annual Free IAE 2954 Event

Star Citizen has launched their annual free play event, as IAE 2954 is officially live, with over 150 ships for you to try out

Article Summary Experience Star Citizen's IAE 2954 event: free fly and over 150 ships to explore until Dec 5.

Join the IAE Academy for mission rewards: UEC, clothing, armor, and weapon kits.

Discover new ships: Crusader's Intrepid, RSI's Polaris, and Anvil's stealthy fighters.

Daily showcases: see the latest from top manufacturers and rent vehicles for free.

Cloud Imperium Games has kicked off its annual free play event in Star Citizen, as players can now take advantage of the IAE 2954 event. From November 22 until December 5, you can try out several aspects of the game without paying a dime, which includes the ability to fly over 150 ships, from the tiniest jets to massive transports to behemoth fleet ships. We have the full rundown of everything you can do below, along with a couple of videos showing things off.

Star Citizen – IAE 2954

Citizens from all corners of the Stanton System are invited to the premier aerospace event in the galaxy, the annual Intergalactic Aerospace Expo (IAE), once again returning to New Babbage, microTech, from Nov. 22 – Dec. 5. A celebration of space flight, the vehicles and manufacturers that make it possible, and the important roles they perform for the United Empire of Earth, IAE 2954 highlights the limitless possibilities of life in the stars. The challenges that citizens will face as they venture into the Pyro system are immense, and IAE presents a perfect opportunity to test out new ships, refresh on the basics of survival in space, and prepare to boldly explore a new frontier. IAE 2954 introduces the new "IAE Academy" system to further the training of new and returning pilots, active throughout the entire free-fly event. Once players have completed the new player experience in their utilitarian Drake Cutter loaner ship, they can rent any of the available ships to take on a series of missions, including a bounty hunt, cargo hauling, mining, and visiting the IAE show floor themselves, to earn in-game UEC, IAE clothing, and an armor and weapon kit to jump-start their new life in space.

Attendees can look forward to an exciting show floor experience with new featured manufacturers every day, offering free rentals of their vehicles during their showcase. The annual event also marks the launch of four new ships flyable in-game immediately: Crusader's Intrepid dreams big in a small and affordable package, RSI's mighty Polaris capital ship debuts ready for its 12-crew complement, and Anvil Aerospace introduces the F7C-R recon and F7C-S stealth fighter variants expanding its popular and flexible line of small fighters. Be sure to visit the expanded show floor each day for a fresh set of displays and watch The IAE Show on YouTube for insights, news, and fun content covering IAE and all other ships and vehicles from across the verse. With free access to download, play, and fly over 150 ships through December 5, weeks of events, activities, and reveals, and the 4.0 update, including the Pyro system, on the horizon, there's never been a better time to fly in Star Citizen!

See the Latest Vehicles from the Top Manufacturers in the 'Verse: Pilots can stop by the show floor each day to discover the next addition to their hangars. IAE will see a fresh display of vehicles from top manufacturers daily, showing off their latest in vehicle technology, with ships shown the day before moving to a second hall for additional viewing. Be sure to check the schedule to see when each manufacturer is featured.

Pilots can stop by the show floor each day to discover the next addition to their hangars. IAE will see a fresh display of vehicles from top manufacturers daily, showing off their latest in vehicle technology, with ships shown the day before moving to a second hall for additional viewing. Be sure to check the schedule to see when each manufacturer is featured. Join the IAE Academy for Expanded Training and Rewards: Part of ongoing efforts by the United Earth Empire to ensure pilots are experienced in a variety of professions and best prepared for the challenges that lay ahead this year's event introduces the IAE Academy. These expanded missions are available after completing the new player experience and will reward pilots completing the missions with UEC, in-game IAE clothing, and an armor and weapon kit.

Part of ongoing efforts by the United Earth Empire to ensure pilots are experienced in a variety of professions and best prepared for the challenges that lay ahead this year's event introduces the IAE Academy. These expanded missions are available after completing the new player experience and will reward pilots completing the missions with UEC, in-game IAE clothing, and an armor and weapon kit. Crusader's Intrepid Starts Small, but Dreams Big: Everyone gets their start somewhere; enter the Crusader's entrant in the starter ship category. With a distinctive offset cockpit, this affordable, single-crew light freighter brings flexibility with full living quarters, capable armaments, and a sizable storage capacity; the Intrepid is perfect for the budding entrepreneur. Stop by the show floor to rent one today!

Everyone gets their start somewhere; enter the Crusader's entrant in the starter ship category. With a distinctive offset cockpit, this affordable, single-crew light freighter brings flexibility with full living quarters, capable armaments, and a sizable storage capacity; the Intrepid is perfect for the budding entrepreneur. Stop by the show floor to rent one today! The RSI Polaris Makes its Final Debut: A legendary corvette-class capital ship famous for its fly-bys during prior events, the mighty RSI Polaris enters full production as a flyable ship during IAE 2954. Featuring a complement of up to 12 crew, with mess hall and medbay to support, hangar space for a small ship, extensive manned and unmanned weaponry, and sufficient storage for long voyages, the Polaris is capable of performing strike missions deep behind enemy lines or functioning as a central command center during extended operations.

A legendary corvette-class capital ship famous for its fly-bys during prior events, the mighty RSI Polaris enters full production as a flyable ship during IAE 2954. Featuring a complement of up to 12 crew, with mess hall and medbay to support, hangar space for a small ship, extensive manned and unmanned weaponry, and sufficient storage for long voyages, the Polaris is capable of performing strike missions deep behind enemy lines or functioning as a central command center during extended operations. Anvil Forges A Bold Future with Three New Ships: Earth-based Anvil Aerospace shows its muscle this IAE, releasing a new trio of offensive and defensive ships. The Terrapin Medic is a welcome sight to any injured explorer or soldier; this variant of Anvil's heavily armored pathfinder trades scanning technology for full onboard medical facilities while bringing the Terrapin's namesake heavy armor. The popular F7C Mk II line expands with dueling variants designed for search and stealth; the F7C-R equips the small fighter with significantly expanded radar capabilities to scout enemies at long range, while the F7C-S, known as the "Ghost", comes with military-grade signature reducing tech, helping the small fighter avoid radar and strike undetected.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!