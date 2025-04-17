Posted in: Dear Villagers, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Caracal Games, Star Overdrive

Star Overdrive Confirms June Release Date On PC & Consoles

After being released on the Nintendo Switch earlier this month, Star Overdrive now has a release date for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation

Article Summary Star Overdrive lands on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox this June for an epic adventure on alien terrains.

Wield your keytar in combat, solve puzzles, and explore biomes in a vast open world setting.

Master hoverboard navigation; traverse landscapes, perform tricks, and engage in intense combat.

Tackle epic battles against diverse creatures, uncover secrets, and survive a foreign planet's dangers.

Indie game developer Caracal Games and publisher Dear Villagers have confirmed Star Overdrive is coming out on more platforms this Summer. The game was already released earlier this month for the Nintendo Switch, and it caught us a bit off guard that we didn't see any plans for Steam. Well, that's been rectified as both a PC release, as well as console releases for PlayStation and Xbox, have been set for June 19. 2025.

Star Overdrive

Join Bios stranded on a distant alien planet with his hoverboard, solve creative puzzles, and fight formidable foes in his quest to reunite with his beloved. Wield the powers of his Keytar for combat, master the hypersonic Hoverboard for trick-filled traversal, uncover mysterious depths, gather resources, and craft parts to enhance your Hoverboard and explore across alien biomes in a massive Open World. Unleash the power of music! Wield your keytar to battle enemies, bend the laws of physics, and solve intricate puzzles. Explore abandoned places where your tapes are the key to survival and discovery.

Experience the thrill of speed with the advanced hoverboard. Explore vast landscapes, perform incredible tricks, and gain an edge in intense combat. Speed through missions with unmatched agility and style. Are you ready to hover to victory? Crash land on an epic journey across a vast, abandoned alien planet! Uncover its secrets as you face relentless enemies, tackle formidable challenges, and navigate through constant danger. Explore the unknown and survive against all odds!

Hoverboard Navigation and Racing : Speed through vast landscapes, perform incredible tricks, and gain the edge in intense combat.

Speed through vast landscapes, perform incredible tricks, and gain the edge in intense combat. Emergent Physics-Based Gameplay: Unleash and combine powers to battle enemies, bend the laws of physics, and solve intricate puzzles.



Unleash and combine powers to battle enemies, bend the laws of physics, and solve intricate puzzles. Mysterious and Diverse Alien World: Journey through four uniquely distinct biomes, each brimming with challenges and secrets to uncover.



Journey through four uniquely distinct biomes, each brimming with challenges and secrets to uncover. Epic Battles Against Creatures of All Sizes: Engage with unique creatures, from small-scale rivals to towering bosses, each requiring strategy and skill to overcome.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!