Star Stuff Confirmed For Release The First Week Of June

After only being announced at the start of the year, it looks like Star Stuff will have a proper release on PC via Steam next month.

Program and synchronize bots to solve over 100 puzzles.

Revise bot programming with a user-friendly interface.

Immerse in galactic tunes and cozy cosmic social spaces.

Indie game developer Ánimo Games and publisher Astra Logical have confirmed that Star Stuff will officially be released on PV via Steam the first week of June. The game was barely announced back in January, but it looks like they're ready to go as it will be released on PC via Steam on June 7. We have the latest trailer for you to check out as well.

Star Stuff

Star Stuff is a galactic blend of automation and strategic action! Program unique bots and work together in time with them to solve 100+ thoughtfully curated challenges and space-bending puzzles. As a brand new employee of a star factory, embrace the role of a bright-eyed engineer named Mija and join them in an out-of-this-world challenge! You'll meet friendly bots, each with different skills to assist you like lifting, lasering, and more. Programming your bots with the user-friendly interface is intuitive and you can always go back and tweak your code! Once you're done automating your team of bots, you're ready to see it pan out in real-time and join in on the job. Work together by performing actions in sync with them to solve puzzles and if you fail, brush off the stardust and try again! You can always restart, undo, and try puzzles again without getting fired. If it's time for a break, head to some of the cozy lobbies where you can interact with gizmos of the cosmos and chat with your fellow co-workers from across the galaxy!

High-level but low-tension: Automating bots is tricky. If a plan doesn't work out in real time just restart and try again!

Hand-crafted, purposefully designed puzzles that get you thinking.

Thoughtfully made user interface to make programming bots relaxing!

Stellar tunes to puzzle to: Enjoy otherworldly tracks that will help you focus.

Hang out with Mija and the rest of the star factory team!

