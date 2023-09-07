Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Star Trek: Infinite , Video Games | Tagged: Nimble Giant Entertainment, star trek

Star Trek: Infinite Receives October Launch Date For PC

Paradox Interactive confirmed the official release date for Star Trek: Infinite, along with new info on pre-order bonuses ahead of launch.

Paradox Interactive and Nimble Giant Entertainment confirmed the official release date of Star Trek: Infinite, as the game will be coming out this October. Both PC and Mac owners will be able to play the game on October 12, 2023, as you can pre-order either the base game or Digital Deluxe Edition right now. If you go for the latter option, you'll be given access to bonuses like skins, ships, and special voiceover content featuring a familiar voice or two. You can check out the latest trailer down below.

"Star Trek: Infinite takes players on a thrilling journey through space, placing them in the heart of the galactic struggles between the powers of the Alpha and Beta Quadrants. Though this game draws inspiration from the iconic Star Trek: The Next Generation, this story isn't just about one ship. Star Trek: Infinite puts players in command of one of four major powers in the galaxy: the United Federation of Planets, Romulan Star Empire, Cardassian Union, or Klingon Empire. Each major power possesses individualized traits, stories, quests, and more to make their play feel distinct. While remaining faithful to Star Trek lore, Star Trek: Infinite introduces fresh avenues for adventure as players can explore the Alpha and Beta quadrants, govern empire dynamics, handle economic intricacies, and engage with undiscovered civilizations."

"Players can send fleets to explore the Alpha and Beta quadrants, manage an economy, and navigate diplomatic endeavors. Whether building the influence of their homeworlds or risking exploration into the unknown, Star Trek: Infinite gives players endless choices and the opportunity to shape the destiny of their favorite Star Trek powers. Fans will experience a game faithful to the lore of a timeless franchise, as they embark on an unforgettable journey through space, encounter new civilizations, and forge a path among the stars."

