Konami Updates eFootball With New Improvements & Game Mode

Konami has issued a brand new update for eFootball 2024, giving the game several additions and improvements, plus a new game mode.

Introducing My League mode, play against AI to lead your Dream Team to victory.

Daily log-in mini-games offer rewards and potential new Epic player acquisitions.

eFootball Championship expands with Club Events, featuring online qualifiers and finals.

Konami released a brand new update for eFootball 2024 this week, as Version 3.2.0 brings with it several improvements and changes going into 2024. Some of the new additions this time around include several improvements to the co-op game mode, including the ability to play by yourself or to join strangers in match rooms. As well as a daily mini-game at log-in where you can snag prizes every day and every month. They have also added the new My League game mode, where you'll be placed in global leagues playing a season against the other clubs, all of them controlled by the AI. We have more details for you below, as the update is now live.

Co-op Event Room

Co-op mode has now expanded to allow for users to enjoy solo or alongside their friends. They will be able to join with other solo players to create three-person teams to enjoy Co-op mode. They will also be able to interact in-game with the use of emojis to react to events in matches. During the period of December 7-21, those who play in Co-op mode will be able to receive rewards, including 4 x Skills Training Programmes to help develop their Dream Teams.

My League

My League is a new game mode for eFootball 2024. In it, users will play against the AI one season at a time using their Dream Team. Users may add players on loan from the team they selected in the league (e.g. AC Milan in the Italian League). Throughout the season, users will see weather effects and various new cutscenes, including a special trophy celebration if they are able to top the table at the end! This game mode can be played as many times as a user may want, as well as being able to switch leagues once a season is completed.

Log-In Mini-Games

Every day, users can challenge themselves in easy mini-games, winning items that can help improve their Dream Teams or even gain them new players. If users are able to complete these mini-games for consecutive days in a month, they can earn rewards such as draws for powerful Epic players!

New Skill types- "Blitz Curler" for "Show Time" card theme

This update will also include a new Player Skill, "Blitz Curler," is also added. Players in possession of this Player Skill are able to launch a sharp, controlled shot with vertical rotation. This Player Skill is triggered when attempting a Controlled Shot (the dominant foot) with a 50% or more Power Gauge input.

"The Power of Many": Introducing a New Type of Booster

Another exciting addition is the introduction of a new type of Booster that becomes more powerful according to the number of players in your Game Plan that fulfill a specific condition. By registering in your Game Plan more players that fit the Activation Condition described in the Booster, the player in possession of the Booster himself will enjoy a better enhancement in his Abilities. For example, if the Activation Condition is "J.League," the player in possession of the Booster will see a better increase in his Abilities the more "J.League" players are registered in the Game Plan. From next week, S. Nakamura (EPIC), possessing this booster, will appear!

Cantona Will Appear As EPIC

Epic: English League Attackers: From December 18th to December 25th

E. Cantona (Epic)

D. Yorke

R. Keane

eFootball Championship Evolves for 2024

eFootball Championship 2024 will see a new chapter for the official esports tournaments for the eFootball series. Whilst the eFootball Championship Open will remain the same, KONAMI can today confirm the announcement of a new type of tournament: eFootball Championship Club Event. Club Events will see users from anywhere in the world compete in-game to become the top fans for each of the participating clubs. Firstly, there will be online qualifiers for each region before all regional winners will congregate for a final to decide who will represent the club in the World Finals. The first Club Event – 'eFootball Championship 2024 FC Barcelona' will begin on Monday, December 11, under the support of FC Barcelona. Throughout the tournament period, there will be in-game rewards, such as special edition Big Time cards, as well as club merchandise up for grabs for eFootball and football fans to enjoy!

