Suicune Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Adventures Abound

Our Suicune Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will help you build a team to defeat this Legendary Beast during Adventures Abound.

A new Raid rotation has come to Pokémon GO. Right now, we have three classic species in Tier Five Raids: Suicune, Entei, and Raikou. Otherwise known as the Legendary Beasts of Johto, these three feature as the main Raid Bosses for the first time in quite a while. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Suicune in Tier Five Raids and hunt for its Shiny form. Let's get into it.

Top Suicune Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Suicune counters as such:

Shadow Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant

Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge

Shadow Raikou: Volt Switch, Wild Charge

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Magnezone: Volt Switch, Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Suicune with efficiency.

Sky Forme Shayin: Magical leaf, Grass Knot

Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Raikou: Volt Switch, Wild Charge

Roserade: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot

Meowscarada: Leafae, Grass Knot

Magnezone: Volt Switch, Wild Charge

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Suicune can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Suicune will have a CP of 1704 in normal weather conditions and 2130 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

