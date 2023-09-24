Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, pokemon, suicune
Suicune Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Adventures Abound
Our Suicune Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will help you build a team to defeat this Legendary Beast during Adventures Abound.
A new Raid rotation has come to Pokémon GO. Right now, we have three classic species in Tier Five Raids: Suicune, Entei, and Raikou. Otherwise known as the Legendary Beasts of Johto, these three feature as the main Raid Bosses for the first time in quite a while. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Suicune in Tier Five Raids and hunt for its Shiny form. Let's get into it.
Top Suicune Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Suicune counters as such:
- Shadow Sceptile: Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant
- Kartana: Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade
- Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Xurkitree: Thunder Shock, Discharge
- Shadow Raikou: Volt Switch, Wild Charge
- Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge
- Zekrom: Charge Beam, Fusion Bolt
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Magnezone: Volt Switch, Wild Charge
- Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Suicune with efficiency.
- Sky Forme Shayin: Magical leaf, Grass Knot
- Zarude: Vine Whip, Power Whip
- Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt
- Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge
- Raikou: Volt Switch, Wild Charge
- Roserade: Magical Leaf, Grass Knot
- Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt
- Tapu Bulu: Bullet Seed, Grass Knot
- Meowscarada: Leafae, Grass Knot
- Magnezone: Volt Switch, Wild Charge
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Suicune can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Suicune will have a CP of 1704 in normal weather conditions and 2130 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.
