Star Wars: Unlimited Gives First Look At The Game Fantasy Flight Games have posted a quick preview of what's to come for Star Wars: Unlimited, including some of the cards they've created.

Fantasy Flight Games recently revealed more about their upcoming tabletop game, Star Wars: Unlimited, as they prepare to release it. In case you weren't already aware, the company is working with Lucasfilm to create a new tabletop title with never before seen art and a unique trading card mechanic system designed to appeal to new players and experienced hands alike. This new title will have fast-paced gameplay that showcases characters and settings from the original Star Wars trilogy. We have a snippet of the info they released recently about Organized Play, along with some of the cards they revealed that look absolutely awesome, as you can read the full preview on their website.

"We at FFG have taken all of the lessons we learned from our past games—including what worked, what didn't work, and what we never got the chance to try—and used those as a foundation to construct a new Organized Play structure for this game from the ground up. We've been working on OP for Star Wars: Unlimited since the game's inception, coordinating with the game's designers every step of the way to make sure that it's integrated into the game's DNA as deeply as possible. We want this game to feel welcoming to all players, so the Organized Play for Star Wars: Unlimited will be split into two sides: Casual Play and Competitive Play."

"Casual Play events will include things like prerelease events, weekly play, and Store Showdowns. The focus of Casual events is to have fun and provide opportunities for both newer players to learn the game and veteran players to try out new decks or strategies. Even if you have no interest in the tournament scene, we hope you'll still stop by your local game store to take part in Casual Play! That said, if you are interested in the tournament scene, then Competitive Play is for you! The focus of Competitive events is to provide an opportunity for players to test their skills and strategies against one another in a fair and competitive environment. This is where the glory and prestige of Organized Play can be found, with large-scale tournaments and massive prize pools to look forward to. We can't wait to launch the Competitive scene!"

"Competitive Play events award tournament points, with the number of points awarded depending on how well you place. These points will be tied to your profile on the Star Wars: Unlimited official website (the full version of which will launch closer to the game's release). Accumulate enough tournament points, and you can earn yourself an invitation to the Star Wars: Unlimited Galactic Championship!"

