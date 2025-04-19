Posted in: Electronic Arts, Events, Games, Lucasfilm Games, Star Wars: Celebration, Video Games | Tagged: Bit Reactor, star wars, Star Wars Zero Company

Star Wars Zero Company Revealed During Star Wars Celebration

Star Wars Celebration had the reveal of a brand-new single-player turn-based tactics video game called Star Wars Zero Company

Article Summary Star Wars Zero Company, a new game, will launch in 2026 from Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment.

Play as Hawks, lead an elite squad of misfit operatives at the end of the Clone Wars.

Customize squadmates with unique Star Wars character classes and species for strategic battles.

Develop your base, gather intelligence, and form bonds to unlock combat synergies.

During Star Wars Celebration in Japan, we got the reveal of a brand-new video game as Star Wars Zero Company is in the works for 2026. This is a single-player turn-based tactics game developed by Bit Reactor, in collaboration with Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games. In this new title, you'll play a character named Hawks, a former Republic officer, who has been tasked with commanding an elite squad of cunning operatives near the end of the Clone Wars. The crew is made up of misfits who don't exactly get along, but their strengths make them a force to be reckoned with, as they see an impending threat that could be devastating for the galaxy. Enjoy the trailer as the game is being planned for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Star Wars Zero Company

In Star Wars Zero Company, players will embark on a campaign of tactical operations and investigations across the galaxy. Between missions, they will develop a base of operations and gather intelligence through a network of informants to stay one step ahead of Zero Company's adversaries. Players will have the freedom to create and customize their own squad of recruited operators while getting to know a cast of newly authored Star Wars characters.

Hawks' appearance and combat class can be fully customized, while recruited operatives can be personalized from a range of original Star Wars character classes and species. Tailor squadmates' appearances, load-outs, and abilities across a wide variety of character archetypes, including Clone Troopers, astromechs and even a Jedi. While in the field, members of Zero Company will forge bonds between them to unlock powerful combat synergies that can turn the tide of battle. With near-endless possibilities and high-stakes encounters that could change the fate of the galaxy, players will need intense preparation, adept strategy, and the right squad to succeed.

