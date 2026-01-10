Posted in: Conventions, Crunchyroll, Events, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2026, Starforge Systems

Starforge Systems Unveiled New Items During CES 2026

Starforge Systems showed off a couple of new cases with Crunchyroll crossover designs, as well as new keyboards at CES 2026

Article Summary Starforge Systems unveiled new Crunchyroll anime-themed PCs, cases, desk mats, and keyboards at CES 2026.

Exclusive Chainsaw Man, Apothecary Diaries, and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End designs debut in Q1 2026.

Pro Gamers Group cases, including HAVN BF 360 Flow and APNX V2-F, join Starforge's high-end PC lineup.

Ducky partnership launches limited edition gaming keyboards featuring top anime and gaming franchises.

Starforge Systems brought a few new items to CES 2026 in Las Vegas this week, along with a reveal or two of some specialty items. The big reveal came in the form of a new collaboration with Crunchyroll, as you can see some custom cases here, including an awesome design for Chainsaw Man. We have compiled a rundown of everything they brought out for you, along with a quote from the company about their new items.

Starforge Systems x Crunchyroll + Upcoming IP Collaborations

Starforge Systems' expanded partnership with Crunchyroll will kick off with licensed PCs, cases, desk mats and keyboards featuring Chainsaw Man, Apothecary Diaries and a new Frieren: Beyond Journey's End design, which are all slated to launch in Q1 2026. All of Starforge Systems' Limited Edition PCs are bundled with matching desk mats, creating an incredible value for anime and gaming fans. Starforge Systems will also be rolling out a number of limited edition PCs created in collaboration with popular gaming franchises in 2026 — with more news to come soon.

New Case Partnership with Pro Gamers Group

Starforge Systems is teaming up with Pro Gamers Group, whose brands have made them leaders across multiple industries, to incorporate their HAVN BF 360 Flow Case into the design of their professional line of PCs, the Explorer III, Explorer III Pro and Explorer III Elite. In addition, select upcoming IPs will be featured on a customized version of Pro Gamers Group APNX V2-F, a bespoke and premium chassis that will showcase internal components with Starforge's exterior designs in brilliant harmony.

Introducing Keyboards – Manufactured in Partnership with Ducky

As Starforge moves into meeting the needs of gamers beyond their PCs and enters the realm of peripherals, its new partnership with Ducky will bring beloved gaming IPs to life on keyboards! The keyboards will feature designs from their Limited Edition range with IPs like Old School RuneScape and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End to start.

"Since our first partnerships, we've exclusively taken on projects and collaborations for PC builds, games and anime that we're passionate about," said Nicholas Dankner, CEO of Starforge Systems. "We've seen an incredible reception to our anime and games licensed products, and we're thrilled to be expanding our partnership with Crunchyroll to pay homage to even more of their beloved anime series with new Limited Edition products featuring Chainsaw Man, Apothecary Diaries and new Frieren: Beyond Journey's End designs launching in Q1. We're incredibly excited for what 2026 holds – including our all new keyboard range in partnership with Ducky, and the addition of Pro Gamers Group's cases to select PCs — and of course, more gaming IPs to come!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!