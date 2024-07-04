Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: StarMetal Crusaders, X1 Games

StarMetal Crusaders Announced For Q3 2024 Release

X1 Games has revealed their latest game on the way as StarMetal Crusaders looks to be coming out on PC via Steam in Q3 2024.

Article Summary X1 Games announces StarMetal Crusaders release for Q3 2024 on Steam.

Real-time strategy meets anime in this galactic mercenary adventure.

Engage in fast-paced battles, base-building, and resource management.

Form bonds and unlock abilities with unique character-driven storytelling.

Indie game developer and publisher X1 Games has revealed their latest game this week, as StarMetal Crusaders will be coming out later this Fall. The game has a unique look and design, and the team has created a real-time strategy title mixed with fast-paced battles and strategic depth, as you'll fight in an anime-inspired visual universe. You'll be transported to the Zeta Sector as a member of a crew of mercenaries hired to take on epic bosses and the minions that serve under them. Hopping from planet to planet as the jobs you get take you to riskier parts of the galaxy. We have more info about the game for you here, along with the initial trailer, as the game will be out sometime in Q3 2024.

StarMetal Crusaders

Starmetal Crusaders takes you on a wild and comedic adventure across the galaxy. As the leader of a crew of mercenaries, you'll navigate the dangerous and unpredictable Zeta Sector, uncover ancient secrets, and face off against rival bosses and ancient threats like the parasitic Vulkin! The game offers engaging gameplay, with high replayability and easy-to-learn mechanics. Players will manage resources, build bases, and lead their crews on the battlefield. The game environment is filled with strange encounters and unexpected turns, ensuring a fresh experience every time you play.

Lead a motley crew of mercenaries through the dangerous and intriguing universe of the Zeta Sector in this Unique RTS Fighter! Face off against larger-than-life bosses in high-stakes, pulse-pounding showdowns. RTS gameplay with a fresh twist! Blend resource management, base-building, and real-time combat with stunning anime-inspired visuals. Build bonds with the Crusader girls, each with unique quirks and charms. Unlock special abilities and bonuses as you grow closer. Strap in and blast off into a world where strategy meets insanity, and every moment is waiting to explode!

