Startup Panic Will Launch On PC & Mobile On December 3rd

This week, tinyBuild Games will officially launch the indie job of your dreams, kinda, as Startup Panic will come to mobile and PC. The game will have you leaving your old job where you were worked tirelessly and send you off on a new adventure to start your own startup. Will you be able to make it until your own business becomes an actual workplace and not a startup? Or will you continue to have problems all startups have, along with other insane problems? Find out as the game will go live on iOS, Android, and the Epic Games Store on December 3rd.

Quit your job and build an exciting startup! Survive the tech bubble, compete with rival CEOs and expand your office from bedroom programmer up to the heights of global corporate sabotage! As long as you don't get hacked… or kidnapped… Manage your time as a bedroom programmer in Startup Panic. Pick projects, contract-work and vacation days to get by, then start to build some passive income through your startup. Beware though: Once you start hiring your first employees and upgrading your office, you'll attract the attention of competing businesses. You decide how each project goes and what to focus on.

Spend a week training your staff, or earning money, or building features… but choose wisely!

Upgrade your company in the skill tree: Will you take longer vacations or cheaper air-co?

Hunt for new employees and hire the ones that fit your style: Social butterfly? Marketing expert? Lone Wolf?

Compete with rival CEOs for new users in your region, and then expand out by building new headquarters on a world map!

Hurting for cash? You can take out a loan or search for investors, but don't think it'll come for free.