Steamforged Games Has Acquired Tabletop Series Street Masters

Steamforged Games has officially acquired a new IP under their umbrella, as Street Masters joins their library with plans for the future.

Article Summary Steamforged Games acquires Street Masters from Blacklist Games, signaling new content ahead.

Crowdfunding campaigns planned to introduce fresh expansions for the Street Masters series.

Gameplay features 1-4 player co-op with dynamic combat inspired by classic fighting games.

Steamforged CEO Rich Loxam expresses excitement about the game's potential and community.

Steamforged Games announced they have made a new acquisition to their library, as they have added Street Masters to their list of titles. The company secured the title from Blacklist Games, with the intent to publish more content for it in the form of crowdfunding campaigns to bring about new expansions. Those who have back previous campaigns for the company and the title will be getting more information from Steamforged in the coming weeks as they prepare to reveal their plans for the future with further details and updates. For now, here's more info on the game and a quote from the CEO on the new acquisition.

"Street Masters is a 1-4 player cooperative board game inspired by classic fighting video games, allowing players to pit powerful miniature fighters against villainous organisations in thrilling scenarios and lighting-fast combat. This strategic acquisition positions Steamforged Games to take the reins in the ongoing development, production, and distribution of Street Masters, ensuring the game's continued success and expansion. Steamforged is committed to immersive and high-quality gaming experiences—with a strong portfolio of original, licensed, and acquired IP—making the publisher an ideal steward for the future growth of Street Masters."

1-4 player cooperative gameplay

Combat inspired by classic fighting video games

Diverse scenarios that immerse players in a world of strategic combat and immersive storytelling

Highly detailed miniatures, unique decks, and custom dice

"We're thrilled to welcome Street Masters into the Steamforged library," commented Steamforged Games co-founder and CEO, Rich Loxam. "Being a company of gamers as well as a publisher, we only take on projects we're genuinely passionate about, and Street Masters is a game we've loved for a long time. We look forward to taking the reins, welcoming the fans into our thriving community, and exploring the exciting possibilities for the Street Masters world."

