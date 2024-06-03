Posted in: Games, Steamforged, Tabletop | Tagged: Iron Kingdoms, Warmachine

Steamforged Has Acquired The Warmachine & Iron Kingdoms IPs

Warmachine and Iron Kingdoms have a new home, as Steamforged announced both IPs are now under their umbrella with plans in the works.

Steamforged announced this morning they have added two new IPs to their massive library of titles, as they now own Warmachine and Iron Kingdoms. The two titles from Formula P3 and Privateer Press, respectfully, now fall under the company's massively growing umbrella of titles, as they have essentially become the THQ Nordic of tabletop by snatching up several games over the past few months. You can read more about the acquisition below, along with a few quotes, as both titles have plans in the works to release new content.

Steamforged x Warmachine & Iron Kingdoms

For the past twenty years, the Iron Kingdoms and Warmachine have enchanted players and hobbyists around the world with rich lore and immersive gameplay. Warmachine's growth has been electric since the launch of Mark IV, with new and returning players around the world getting into the game. Now, as we step into this new chapter, Steamforged and Privateer Press are teaming up to make sure your experience with these games is better than ever. There has never been a better time to start playing. Going forward, we'll work together on design and development of the lines. We at Steamforged will be bringing our proven 10-year track record of creating, developing, and delivering large-scale games to thousands of players and retailers around the world to turn that growth from electric into explosive.

"This project is a perfect, logical fit for us. Almost every aspect of Steamforged's history can be traced back to Warmachine in some way or another," says Rich Loxam, CEO and Founder of Steamforged. "Both Mat Hart and I are Warmachine players, and Warmachine was actually a key inspiration for us creating Guild Ball, with its incredible world and well-designed gameplay. We couldn't be more excited to bring our experience and infrastructure to the table to take Warmachine into its next era."

"There's a real wealth of creative talent and, as you might expect, genuine passion for tabletop gaming in our team. In particular, we all share a special kind of love for Warmachine and the Iron Kingdoms," said Mat Hart, CCO and Founder of Steamforged. "That, along with our expertise in creating games loved by many, makes us ideally placed to collaborate with Privateer Press in shaping the future of a hugely important franchise. There's a profound sense of duty to nurture its growth and potential, and we take that responsibility seriously. We cannot wait for what's to come for the players in this wonderful world."

"We couldn't have asked for better custodians than Steamforged," says Matt Wilson, CCO and Founder of Privateer Press. "Their track record, history with the games, and genuine excitement about the future make them the perfect fit to shepherd Warmachine and the Iron Kingdoms into the future, opening up new opportunities and growth channels for all Iron Kingdoms' titles. We look forward to working with Steamforged in the years to come."

