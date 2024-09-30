Posted in: Games, SteelSeries, Video Games | Tagged: Arctis Gamebuds

SteelSeries Announces Brand-New Arctis Gamebuds

A new set of earbuds made specifically for gamers are on the way from SteelSeries, as the new Arctis Gamebuds will arrive later in October

Article Summary SteelSeries unveils Arctis Gamebuds, premium earbuds designed exclusively for gamers, available October 29 for $160.

Gamebuds feature active noise cancelation, Bluetooth 5.3, a cross-platform adapter, and a 40-hour battery with wireless charging.

Arctis Gamebuds include Arctis App connectivity with parametric EQ customizations, 360° Spatial Audio, and ultra-low latency.

Engineered for HiFi gaming, these earbuds solve connectivity, audio quality, and battery life issues, ideal for all-day use.

SteelSeries has revealed a new set of earbuds specifically designed with gamers in mind, as the Arctis Gamebuds are coming out later this month. This series of earbuds have been calibrated to get the most out of a gaming experience above other forms of audio, as they have given it active noise cancelation with Bluetooth 5.3 capabilities, a cross-platform wireless adapter, a customization app, with a 40-hour battery and wireless charging. The Arctis Gamebuds are up for pre-order now for $160, as they will officially hit the market on October 29.

SteelSeries Arctis Gamebuds

The role that gaming plays in moving culture forward is essential, and SteelSeries has set out to push boundaries and solve problems for those living a "gaming lifestyle" in today's rapidly changing world. The goal was simple: reinvent the world's number one premium gaming headset – with a pair of gaming earbuds. Whether the pain the points are related to the fact that gamers couldn't connect to a PS5 or Xbox via Bluetooth, or the status quo was poor gaming audio quality and bad microphone communications in traditional earbuds, or the inability to utilize a single pair of earbuds across multiple platforms, or fatigue and poor battery life from all-day use, the introduction of SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds solve multiple problems for gamers.

As an industry first, SteelSeries is introducing a unique feature set for gaming earbuds, including Arctis App connectivity featuring parametric EQ customizations with 100+ game-specific audio presets that can be changed on the fly while in-game, 360° Spatial Audio, and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a Quick-Switch Wireless System, and stable ultra-low latency wireless 2.4Ghz connectivity with a new USB-C nano dongle. The design, development, and engineering required creating a new custom next-gen wireless chipset, co-developed with a key technology partner, that allowed the brand to push the boundaries of innovation. The result is a better player experience and better audio for the games people play – in an all-new form factor. Through years of innovative and meticulous engineering, SteelSeries is yet again revolutionizing audio console gaming – all through a pair of earbuds. Engineered for the ultimate HiFi listening experience for console gaming and designed for all-day use for gaming, music, entertainment, work, play, and more, these are the first gaming earbuds that people will use all day, every day.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!