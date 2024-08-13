Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: NBA 2K25, stephen curry

Stephen Curry Takes Center Stage For Two NBA 2K25 Modes

2K Games has revealed more details about two modes in NBA 2K25, as they feature Stephen Curry coming off his Olympics masterpiece

MyGM: Become an NBA GM, choose your backstory, and navigate dynamic conversations to build a franchise.

The Steph Era in MyNBA lets you relive or rewrite Curry's career, starting with the iconic 2016 Warriors.

NBA 2K25 introduces league expansions, contractions, and the Emirates NBA Cup for MyNBA mode.

2K Games have revealed details about two modes in NBA 2K25, as they are entering the Steph Era with MyGM and MyNBA in the latest entry of the series. First, MyNBA will allow you to essentially relive or rewrite the career and legacy of Stephen Curry, which is an interesting addition, considering he basically was a human highlight reel during the Olympics this month. MyGM will give players the chance to be an NBA General Manager as they create a dynasty from scratch. We have the details about both for you below, as the game is still on track to be released on September 6, 2024.

NBA 2K25 – MyGM

Full NBA General Manager Experience: MyGM arrives on New Gen for the first time, enabling players to take on the role of an NBA Team's General Manager. Redesigned into a dynamic role-playing franchise experience, players start by choosing their own GM backstory to define their managerial style. From an Ex-Player transitioning to the front office, a Previous Scout, Savant of Finance, or a Closer among others, each backstory will determine initial attributes and baseline boosts leading to different playstyles for running a franchise.

Redesigned into a dynamic role-playing franchise experience, players start by choosing their own GM backstory to define their managerial style. From an Ex-Player transitioning to the front office, a Previous Scout, Savant of Finance, or a Closer among others, each backstory will determine initial attributes and baseline boosts leading to different playstyles for running a franchise. Dynamic Conversations & Goals: A core part of MyGM is conversations with staff and players to manage everyone's needs and help execute a player's Goals. In NBA 2K25, MyGM introduces dynamic conversations for a highly customizable experience – these simplified yet meaningful interactions significantly affect a player's team trajectory and outcomes. Backstory and attribute ratings can come into play during these conversations and unlock more paths by determining the dialogue choices available to respond in a way that best satisfies a player's goals.

A core part of MyGM is conversations with staff and players to manage everyone's needs and help execute a player's Goals. In NBA 2K25, MyGM introduces dynamic conversations for a highly customizable experience – these simplified yet meaningful interactions significantly affect a player's team trajectory and outcomes. Backstory and attribute ratings can come into play during these conversations and unlock more paths by determining the dialogue choices available to respond in a way that best satisfies a player's goals. MyGM Building: Brand new is the MyGM Building, a free-roaming space where players can take control of their MyGM to carry out responsibilities as the brains of the team. Engage in in-person conversations with staff members or the Governor for a more authentic feel.

Brand new is the MyGM Building, a free-roaming space where players can take control of their MyGM to carry out responsibilities as the brains of the team. Engage in in-person conversations with staff members or the Governor for a more authentic feel. Perk System: NBA 2K25 introduces a new perk system that allows players to unlock perks with extra capabilities that help increase GM skills upon achieving goals. Take advantage of an initial set of 55 Perks in MyGM starting at launch, from Winning Culture to Data Analyst, that offer a boost to specific areas of a player's GM skills, both on and off the court.

MyNBA

The Steph Era : Eras in MyNBA take players back in time to start their league during the greatest periods of NBA history. In NBA 2K25, players can now begin their journey in 2016 and immerse themselves with Stephen Curry and the Warriors. Relive the legendary run alongside superstar teammates Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Kevin Durant, or attempt to rewrite history by challenging one of the greatest dynasties ever assembled in professional basketball.

: Eras in MyNBA take players back in time to start their league during the greatest periods of NBA history. In NBA 2K25, players can now begin their journey in 2016 and immerse themselves with Stephen Curry and the Warriors. Relive the legendary run alongside superstar teammates Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Kevin Durant, or attempt to rewrite history by challenging one of the greatest dynasties ever assembled in professional basketball. NBA Cup : The Emirates NBA Cup features more integrations in MyNBA with competitive group stage play and intense single-elimination knockout rounds to test a team's depth and resilience.

: The Emirates NBA Cup features more integrations in MyNBA with competitive group stage play and intense single-elimination knockout rounds to test a team's depth and resilience. League Expansions and Contractions: Expansions and contractions have been adjusted within the game, giving players full control over how they shape their team and the league over time. Whether it's recreating the league's expansion boom in the 80s and 90s or dramatically increasing (or decreasing) the size of the league in the Modern Era, this unlocks more possibilities to customize the MyNBA experience.

