Stern Pinball Announces New Stranger Things Table

Just in time for Halloween, Stern Pinball has revealed three new pinball tables are being released for the Netflix series Stranger Things.

Stern Pinball has a spooky announcement today as they revealed a new line of Stranger Things pinball tables, available for purchase today. The company showed off three different versions that you can purchase as they are offering up a Pro Edition for $7,000, a Premium Edition for $9,700, and a Limited Edition going for $11,000. All of which have customized artwork and settings to distinguish each one from the others. We have more info on them and artwork for you to look at below as they are available on the company's website today.

"Experience the terrifying forces in Hawkins, Indiana, that turn this small town "upside down" with supernatural elements, strange sightings, and government secrets. Stranger Things pinball machines will immerse players in a search to unravel the extraordinary mysteries and secret government experiments taking place at the Hawkins National Laboratory. The gameplay focuses on unlocking the hidden meanings of supernatural events occurring in and around the town, including the appearance of a girl known as "Eleven" with telekinetic abilities. The ball is wild as Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Will, Joyce, and Police Chief Jim Hopper help Eleven close the dimensional gate."

"The Premium and Limited Edition models feature a first-ever video projector that displays images and animations directly on the playfield, creating dramatic interactions with gameplay action. The center of the playfield features a unique ramp that doubles as a screen and leads the player into a direct battle with the Demogorgon. These models also feature a new Eleven-themed "telekinetic" magnetic ball lock. The Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition models all feature distinct hand-drawn art in addition to the custom sculpted, interactive Demogorgon bash toy, guarded by drop targets and a rotating ramp. All models include two hideout ball scoops, a Demodog spinner, three custom ramps, and game rules that will transport players into the Upside Down. The Limited Edition model is limited to 500 units globally. The LE model includes additional unique features such as an exclusive mirrored backglass, exclusive custom-themed cabinet artwork, a custom autographed bottom arch, exclusive custom art blades, anti-reflection pinball glass, a shaker motor, and a sequentially numbered plaque."

