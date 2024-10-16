Posted in: Arcade, Games, Pinball | Tagged: Metallica

Stern Pinball Has Released the Metallica Remastered Pinball Table

Stern Pinball has revealed and immediately released Metallica Remastered today, with two options of tables for the classic rock title

Article Summary Stern Pinball reveals Metallica Remastered with Premium and Limited Edition tables.

Features include modernized mechanics, Spike 2 electronics, and new artwork by Rhys Cooper.

The Limited Edition offers exclusive lighting systems and hand-drawn cabinet artwork.

Players enjoy expanded gameplay with 22 songs, including new modes and concert footage.

Stern Pinball has immediately released a new pair of modernized pinball tables, as Metallica Remastered has two different options on the market! The team has taken the 2013 title, which was one of the most successful releases that the company ever made, and remastered it with several modern mechanics and displays, giving the board a bit of an overhaul and making two different versions for you to choose from. We have more details on both below, as the Premium Edition is going for $9,700 while the Limited Edition is selling for $13,000.

Metallica Remastered

Metallica Remastered is updated with a full-color LCD display featuring all-new animations and live concert video footage. Stern's modern Spike 2 electronics will power the gameplay experience. Fans will enjoy expanded gameplay and improved presentation with 22 songs (8 more than the original) and expanded gameplay rules. Cabinet improvements include an Expression Lighting system and two all-new art packages by Metallica artist Rhys Cooper. Players will experience the same great flow from the original Metallica playfield layout with geometry and mechanical improvements, new versions of gameplay toys, updated mechanical devices, and new UV lighting effects.

Since forming in 1981, Metallica has become one of the most influential and popular bands in musical history. Through their groundbreaking music, electrifying live performances, and a cultural impact that has extended beyond music, Metallica has garnered a massive global following of dedicated fans. Their critical acclaim and influence match the Hall of Fame band's commercial success in the world of rock music and pinball. Stern Pinball has ensured that extra care and attention to detail has gone into every facet of Metallica Remastered while respecting the timeless classic game created by pinball legends John Borg and Lyman F. Sheats, Jr. The design team, led again by John Borg and software engineer Raymond Davidson, has created a modern version of the original masterpiece. John Borg's classic playfield architecture has been enhanced with three all-new sculptures: Sparky, the Hammer, new RGB-illuminated Skulls, and a new Metallica logo spell-out on the back panel. Dramatic UV lighting effects have been implemented throughout the playfield and on Sparky, and the game includes numerous quality and durability refinements.

Premium Edition

The iconic Lyman Sheats rule set has been carefully enhanced to add two new game modes based on Metallica's two most recent albums, last year's Grammy-winning 72 Seasons and 2016's Hardwired…to Self-Destruct, as well as a new "Blackened" Wizard Mode. The Metallica Remastered software also includes numerous refinements throughout and an enhanced illuminated insert array to support the new game rules while preserving the classic gameplay feel from the original. Metallica Remastered features an entirely new suite of presentation elements, including all video content and animations, new sound effects, and over 1,000 new speech calls that include callouts by the band. Eight new Metallica songs have been seamlessly integrated into the game and include new supporting animations, movies, and HD-quality live concert footage selected by the band. The Expression Lighting system for the cabinet and speakers comes standard with the Limited Edition version and is available as an accessory upgrade for Premium models.

Limited to 500 games globally, the highly collectible Limited Edition model includes the Expression Lighting System™ and Speaker Expression Lighting. These integrated lighting systems are synchronized to custom light shows specifically designed for every song and dynamically responsive to game events. The LE version also includes a full-color Remastered mirrored backglass, full-color reflective high-definition cabinet decals with hand-drawn artwork by Rhys Cooper, exclusive custom powder-coated pinball armor, a custom designer-autographed bottom arch, an upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, and a signed Certificate of Authenticity.

Limited Edition

