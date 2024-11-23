Posted in: Games, Pinball, Video Games | Tagged: Metallica, Metallica Remastered, Stern Pinball

Stern Pinball Releases New Metallica Remastered Accessories

Stern Pinball has released a new set of accessories for Metallica Remastered for those who wish to go the extra mile with their table

Article Summary Explore Stern Pinball's new accessories for Metallica Remastered, highlighting an enhanced gaming experience.

Toppers, knobs, and armor enhance Metallica Remastered, offering stunning RGB lighting and themed designs.

Expression Lighting System and Speaker Lighting System deliver immersive, dynamic light shows for every game.

Exclusive accessories transform every play into a high-octane Metallica concert, bringing the music to life.

Stern Pinball has released a new line of accessories for their latest table, Metallica Remastered, for those who wish to go the extra mile. There are five major items they revealed this week, as you can pick up the "…And Justice for All" Metallica Topper for $1K, an Illuminated Metallica Logo Shooter Knob for $225, a Metallica Sword Side Armor design for $400, the Cabinet Expression Lighting System for $600, and the Speaker Expression Lighting System for $200. (That last one you can get for almost every cabinet, while the others are exclusive to this table.) We have more details on all of the items below as they're in the shop now.

Metallica Remastered Accessories

The "…And Justice for All" Metallica Topper accessory will accentuate your gaming experience. Featuring RGB lighting, watch each letter in Metallica light up as it keeps progress of your Lady Justice mode progression as well as special lamp flashers highlighting your Grave Marker, Electric Chair, Coffin, and Snake item status as you build your way to the iconic "Crank it Up" game modes. Through the power of Insider Connected, players will be able to unlock "And Justice for All" song straight from the start of gameplay in addition to rocking out to a special new "And Justice for All" multiball. Seek and destroy right from the plunge, jump into action with the Illuminated Metallica Logo Shooter Knob. Featuring RGB lighting, this accessory will kickstart your pinball quest. Ride the lightning and protect your game with the official Metallica Sword Side Armor. This exciting side armor adds further dimension to your Metallica Remastered gaming experience.

For the Premium Edition, make your rock concert in a box experience explode with the Expression Lighting System accessory. With 96 intelligent RGB LEDs, the Expression Lighting System enables full color spectrum control. Positioned in pockets cut into the cabinet sides to provide color themed full playfield illumination, this integrated playfield lighting system is synchronized to custom light shows specifically designed for every song and dynamically responsive to game events. In addition you can make your speakers pop with the official Speaker Lighting System accessory. With intelligent RGB LED lighting, your speakers will light up and flash as you rock out, fully integrated and dynamically responsive to game events.

