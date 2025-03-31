Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Supercell Oy, WWE | Tagged: clash of clans, Supercell, wrestling

Clash Of Clans Announces WWE Crossover For WrestleMania 41

Clash Of Clans has a new crossover event in the game, as WWE wrestlers will be appearing in hero forms up until WrestleMania 41

Article Summary Clash of Clans partners with WWE for a WrestleMania 41 event featuring top wrestlers as in-game heroes.

WWE-themed environments, events, cosmetics, and Easter Eggs will enhance game play throughout April.

Cody Rhodes, a longtime player, stars in a launch video and becomes the Barbarian King in this event.

Wrestlers like Rhea Ripley, The Undertaker, and Bianca Belair receive game character transformations.

Supercell and WWE have come together for a brand new crossover event in Clash Of Clans, as several wrestlers will make their way into the game leading up to WrestleMania 41. Technically, you're getting character versions of wrestlers, as you can see here, with several well-known Superstars such as Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, The Undertaker, Bianca Belair, and niore reimagined as iconic characters inside the game. We have more info and a couple of quotes from the announcement below, as the event kicks off tomorrow.

Clash of Clans x WWE

Fans will be able to experience the WWE Superstars in Clash of Clans beginning Tuesday, April 1, and enjoy a host of WWE-themed features appearing in the game throughout the month, including themed environments, gameplay events, cosmetics and Easter Eggs paying homage to WWE's rich legacy. Headlining the integration is Rhodes, who, after nearly a decade of playing Clash of Clans and being in the top 10 percent of players worldwide, will be reimagined in the game as "Barbarian King." At the same time, and under his long-time "OverlordRhodes" player handle, Rhodes stars in the live-action launch video and reveals a gameplay style built on villainous destruction and domination. Additional WWE Superstar integrations include:

Rhea Ripley as "Archer Queen"

Rhea Ripley as "Archer Queen" The Undertaker as "Grand Warden"

Bianca Belair as "Royal Champion"

Rey Mysterio as "Minion Prince"

Kane as "P.E.K.K.A"

Becky Lynch as "Valkyrie"

Jey Uso as "Thrower"

"I've spent years building my legacy in WWE, but it's time for fans to know where I've landed most of my victories, in Clash of Clans," said Rhodes. "As OverlordRhodes, I don't defend, I conquer. Villages will fall, and any opposition will be crushed under my command. This isn't about playing fair in the ring, it's about ruling the battlefield. Just like at WrestleMania 41, I'm stepping in with one goal – absolute victory. I've waited a long time for this moment, and now that I've arrived, there's no stopping me."

"When the game team found out Cody Rhodes and other Superstars were long-time Clash of Clans fans, they didn't hesitate to reach out to WWE," said Sara Bach, Head of Live Games at Supercell. "This partnership in Clash of Clans is on a scale we've never created before – from the in-game event reaching tens of millions of players, to WrestleMania 41 and our Clash of Clans match as a first-of-its-kind event on the biggest stage."

