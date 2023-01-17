Stranded: Alien Dawn Receives Second Major Early Access Update The game may be in Early Access, but Stranded: Alien Dawn is getting a major update with a ton of new content to play through.

Frontier Foundry and Haemimont Games have released a new update for Stranded: Alien Dawn, bringing in a slew of changes and content. This is the second major update for the game, which they are calling "The Tame and Train Update," as players will now have several new features to help them survive on an alien planet. This includes training animals like dogs and alien wildlife, which an help you survive and protect your camp. Check out all the details below as the update will go live on January 24th.

"Early Access players can now take their survival strategies even further with the ability to tame, train, and breed a vibrant array of alien wildlife, as well as the introduction of three new dog species. By researching Animal Taming, survivors can unlock the ability to tame animals, but beware; some species may prove hostile if not pacified correctly. Survivors will then be able to name, heal, train, play, lead, and slaughter their animals, with players able to use the new 'Ranch' activity to control taming and training priorities."

"Taming wildlife will prove fruitful for any base, with plenty of resulting resources, and some creatures even able to be trained for combat against threats. Keeping tamed animals happy and comfortable in Stranded: Alien Dawn is crucial for success – ensuring they are fed daily and housed safely is vital. Survivors can also receive boosts to relaxation and happiness as they play and bond with tamed animals. Alongside animal-taming mechanics, players can now select Hugo Delano, a new survivor, for their group as part of the update. Hugo's colorful past as a zookeeper makes him a worthwhile addition, with his ability to train almost any creature and his adept farming skills sure to prove useful for survival. The Tame and Train Update also introduces a range of additional resources, recipes, and animal statues, as well as five new Steam achievements, which survivors can gain by proving their animal husbandry skills."