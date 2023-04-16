Stranded: Alien Dawn Reveals Military Outpost Scenario Frontier Foundry has a new Military Outpost addition coming to Stranded: Alien Dawn, which will be released with the game's launch.

Developer Haemimont Games and publisher Frontier Foundry revealed a new addition coming to Stranded: Alien Dawn when the game launches this month. This will bring the game an all-new scenario in which you'll get to select up to six team members, all of whom will be dropped in an unexplored location far from any form of a modern galaxy, with the mission of establishing a foothold in a new area of the universe for those to come and establish after you nail down interstellar communications eventually. We have a few snippets from the latest blog below, as the content will be released with the main game on April 25th.

Stranded: Alien Dawn – Military OPutpost Scenario

A squad of up to 6 team members are dropped on the unexplored world, with a mission to build a new Ansible Relay. Once built, the relay must be protected against waves of hostile wildlife with increasingly greater and more powerful numbers. Luckily, the squad is geared up and prepared for anything! Equipped with the knowledge of a wide range of different technologies, they have plenty of defensive options ready to go, from force field barriers to automated turrets. If the offensive approach is more your thing, the new high-powered mechs are guaranteed to add some extra firepower. The overall objective of the scenario is to build and defend the new Ansible Relay. Increasingly intense waves of attacking wildlife will come work their way towards your base, but defending against them isn't the only challenge you'll have to face. The Ansible Relay requires a robust electrical grid to support it, so make sure you have enough working batteries and generators! Shrieker nests will also be a more significant problem than in previous scenarios and shouldn't be left alone for too long.

New Buildings & Devices

With this Stranded: Alien Dawn update and scenario being primarily focused on combat, we're adding new carbon fortifications and gates, which will provide an even stronger defense against the encroaching hordes of wildlife. If that's not enough, why not set up some new Force Field Barriers, an electricity-powered form of fortification that provides the ultimate defense against your enemies. These new barriers will be available in all scenarios. If dividing and conquering is more your thing, we recommend giving the new Siren device a try. This set of loudspeakers will attract enemies towards it, making it easier for you to lure them into specific traps and firing corridors. Combine Sirens with turrets, flamethrowers, and other defensive items, and the attacking wildlife won't stand a chance.