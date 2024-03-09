Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frosty Pop, Strange Scaffold

Strange Scaffold Signs Five-Game Deal With Frosty Pop

El Paso, Elsewhere developer and publisher Strange Scaffold has inked a new five-game deal with indie publisher Frosty Pop.

Indie game developer Strange Scaffold announced this week they have signed a five-game deal with indie game publisher Frosty Pop. After having a massive indie hit in 2023 with El Paso, Elsewhere, and the already anticipated fighting game Pillow Champ on the way, we're kind of shocked a deal like this didn't happen sooner for the indie developer. But the two sides inked a deal to bring five new games out, starting with a new project on the way this April called Life Eater. We have a couple of quotes from both parties below as we look forward to seeing what the partnership brings.

"Being recognized as a talent who can secure this kind of support while the video game industry is on fire is an immense honor, and we don't take it for granted," says Strange Scaffold's Xalavier Nelson Jr. "Going forward, Strange Scaffold isn't seeking arbitrary growth, risking the lives of our collaborators and the quality of our projects in the balance. We're doing more of what we do best — creating focused, weird, and wonderful games — with a partner that shares our production philosophy and belief in serving our players. It's a reminder that, in an industry increasingly focused on live services or just shutting things down if they don't immediately turn a mega-profit, there's another way of doing things. New paths can and will deliver the experiences our players deserve to play, and we're both grateful and excited to continue breaking that ground alongside Frosty Pop."

"The way a lot of people think about making video games is a bit askew," says Frosty Pop founder and Creative Director Faisal Sethi. "There's an old-guard-sensibility that believes bigger is better. More is better. Forever is better. I'm not so sure that's always the case. Strange Scaffold's development ethos is a reflection of our own, delivering well-designed, highly polished experiences in a precise package. This partnership is a commitment to creating captivating experiences for players in a thoughtful, meaningful, and sustainable way. I'm super excited to see what Xalavier and his team cook up next, and I'm lucky to be able to play a role in this little adventure we call making video games."

