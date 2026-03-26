Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: RGG, Ryu Ga Gotoku, Stranger Than Heaven

Stranger Than Heaven Teased During Xbox Partner Preview

During the Xbox Partner Preview today, SEGA released a teaser for Stranger Than Heaven, as more info will be revealed in May

Article Summary Stranger Than Heaven teased during Xbox Partner Preview with a new SEGA trailer and first gameplay footage.

The game’s story spans five eras of Japan—1915, 1929, 1943, 1951, and 1965—across multiple cities.

Features dynamic combat, city exploration by tram, potential romances, and detailed food sequences.

RGG Studio promises more info and music reveals during a special livestream event on May 6.

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku had a bit of a surprise during the Xbox Partner Preview today as we got a small glimpse of Stranger Than Heaven. If you haven't seen anything from this game yet, the title will have you playing across five different eras of Japan, as you'll see stories set in 1915, 1929, 1943, 1951, and 1965. All of which will take place across five different Japanese cities to tell what feels like a much broader and expanded story as a whole. But this video, which you can see here, is just a teaser for a bigger livestream happening on May 6, where they'll reveal much more about the game. For now, we have some of the notes about it below from the Xbox Wire article where they chatted with Executive Producer Masayoshi Yokoyama, as well as stunning screenshots.

Prepare For a Generational Storytelling Experience With Stranger Than Heaven

We also got a frenetic look at the game's brutal, highly dynamic combat systems – with everything from weaponry, grappling, one-versus-many fights, and environmental interactions shown off. "This is an all-new level of combat design from us, and what you saw is just the tip of the iceberg with much more to be revealed soon," teased Yokoyama-san. Beyond that, we saw glimpses of travelling through cities by tram, potential romances and, in classic RGG Studio fashion, a focus on eating beautifully rendered food. And everything was set to an incredible jazz-drumming soundtrack – music has been a key part of all the Stranger Than Heaven trailers so far:

"Those music tracks really get your feet tapping, don't they?," said Yokoyama-san. "Well, let's just say there's a lot more where that came from, and some of my favorite music has yet to be heard." We thought we saw some familiar faces amongst the cast but Yokoyama-san won't be drawn on exactly who they are or how they're being used: "Oh, I wonder who you could be referring to?" he teased. "We weren't exactly subtle with some of the footage we chose for this trailer, but let's just say that players can look forward to an all-star cast. We're excited to reveal more at the upcoming Xbox Presents: A Special Look at Stranger Than Heaven broadcast."

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