Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Stray Kite Studios, Wartorn

Stray Kite Studios Reveals New Fantasy Game: Wartorn

We're getting a new fantasy squad-based roguelite game soon as Stray Kite Studios have revealed their latest title in Wartorn

Article Summary Discover Stray Kite Studios' new fantasy roguelite, Wartorn, where two sisters fight to survive on conflict-ridden islands.

Experience dynamic combat with elemental forces and a physics-driven environment adding depth and unpredictability.

Wartorn's unique roguelite progression offers heirlooms, hero upgrades, and abilities that evolve with every playthrough.

Enjoy a beautifully detailed world with a slow-time feature to navigate complex scenarios and strategic gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Stray Kite Studios have revealed their latest game in the works, as we got a look at their new fantasy title, Wartorn. This is a new single-player squad-based roguelite in which you play as a pair of sisters who have been driven from their home and must survive on a set of islands that are currently in the middle of a conflict. The game has no confirmed release date yet, but we have a trailer and more info as we wait to see what the devs do with it.

Wartorn

Set in a fantasy realm torn apart by extremism and the unraveling of ancient bonds, Wartorn follows an extended family as they fight to reunite and survive. Players will make tough decisions, from choosing who gets fed to deciding which lives can be saved, all while confronting the moral quandaries of violence and sacrifice.

Dynamic Combat: Wartorn's dynamic combat system lets you harness elemental forces like fire, water, and lightning, which interact in exciting ways to create unique tactical opportunities. Ignite tar to engulf enemies, amplify electric shocks with water, or douse flames to shift the tide of battle.

Wartorn's dynamic combat system lets you harness elemental forces like fire, water, and lightning, which interact in exciting ways to create unique tactical opportunities. Ignite tar to engulf enemies, amplify electric shocks with water, or douse flames to shift the tide of battle. Destructible Environments: The game's physics-driven destruction ensures that no two encounters play out the same, adding layers of depth and unpredictability to every skirmish.

The game's physics-driven destruction ensures that no two encounters play out the same, adding layers of depth and unpredictability to every skirmish. Unique Progression System: The roguelite progression system rewards players for perseverance, offering heirlooms, hero upgrades, and new abilities that carry forward with each run.

The roguelite progression system rewards players for perseverance, offering heirlooms, hero upgrades, and new abilities that carry forward with each run. Beautiful Aesthetic: Wartorn's world is visually compelling, with heroes, enemy mobs, and its magical lands rendered with incredible attention to detail. The painterly aesthetic adds a gorgeous layer to the experience, even during moments of brutality and tragedy.

Wartorn's world is visually compelling, with heroes, enemy mobs, and its magical lands rendered with incredible attention to detail. The painterly aesthetic adds a gorgeous layer to the experience, even during moments of brutality and tragedy. Slow Down Time: With the slow-time feature, even the most complex scenarios are accessible, allowing players to pause the chaos and issue precise commands, adapting gameplay to suit their pace.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!