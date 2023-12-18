Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games, Summoners War | Tagged: Summoners War: Sky Arena

Summoners War: Sky Arena Adds New Holiday Content

Com2uS have surprised Summoners War: Sky Arena with one last update to close out the year, added a new monster and events.

Com2uS has released a new update this morning for Summoners War: Sky Arena, giving the game one last update before the year ends. This update comes with a new monster in the form of the Twin Angels, seen here, who have their own ways of doing double damage but are forced to share a single health bar. Meanwhile, the game also got some festive decorations added, and a new event for you to play that will carry you into the new year. You can read the update notes below, as well as check out a new video highlighting the additions.

Summoners War: Sky Arena Holiday 2023 Update

New Monster – Twin Angels: These two charming cherubs operate as one Monster, sharing a single HP and Attack bar, but can execute two skills per turn. This allows players to synergize skills for incredibly powerful support capabilities. For example, combine "Horn of Cheer" with "Scatter Shot" to remove one harmful effect from all allies before stunning all enemies, all in one turn! Many new strategies can be formed across the five elements Twin Angels can appear with.

New Event – Collect Golden Holiday Decorations: 'Tis the season for holiday cheer in Summoners War: Sky Arena! As they play various game modes, Summoners will notice a new kind of item—the Golden Holiday Decoration—appearing as loot. Collect these golden prizes simply by playing Scenario stages, Cairos Dungeon, Rift Dungeon, and other game modes from now until Jan. 7, 2024, 6:59 am PST, and exchange them for awesome prizes like summon scrolls, 5-Star Rainbowmon, Grindstones, Ancient Coins, and more.

New Event – Monster Update Special: Until January 1, 2024, 6:59 am PST, players will receive points as they draw Monsters. Earn 1 point for drawing a 3-Star Monster, and 15 points for drawing any 4-Star or higher Monster. Accumulate points for rewards like Mystical Scrolls and Legendary Scrolls, both of which have a chance to summon a 5-Star Monster.

