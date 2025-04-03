Posted in: Games, Kakao Games, Video Games | Tagged: Odin: Valhalla Rising

Odin: Valhalla Rising Has Confirmed Late-April Launch

Odin: Valhalla Rising has an official release date, as we'll see the Norse-influenced MMORPG be released at the end of April

Article Summary Odin: Valhalla Rising launches April 29, 2025, bringing Norse legends to MMORPG fans worldwide.

Explore mythical realms like Midgard and Jotunheim in a seamless open-world experience.

Choose from Warrior, Sorceress, Priest, or Rogue in crossplay on PC and mobile.

Over 17 million players join the Nordic adventure with epic raids and stunning graphics.

Kakao Games have confirmed that their latest MMORPG, Odin: Valhalla Rising, will officially launch near the end of this month. After being teased a short time ago for Q2, we now know the official release date for the game will launch for Android, iOS, and PC on April 29, 2025. With the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Odin: Valhalla Rising

Odin: Valhalla Rising is an open-world MMORPG based on the worldview and history of Nordic mythology. Iconic locations in Norse legend, like Midgard and Jotunheim, can be explored as players explore the vast open world of Odin: Valhalla Rising, which amazed audiences during its launch in Korea and Taiwan. Odin: Valhalla Rising was the top-grossing game in these regions on iOS and Android, making it the biggest hit of 2021 in Korea, where it stayed at the top of the Google Play Store charts for 17 consecutive weeks.

No matter if playing a healer or a damage dealer, players can ride mounts across land and sky on their way through this fantastical world. Composed of four huge regions at launch – Midgard, Jotunheim, Nidavellir, and Alfheim – these lands will test the strength of those brave enough to take them on. More lands are planned following the launch, meaning even more mountains to scale, treasures to uncover, and epic boss raids to conquer. The world of Odin: Valhalla Rising is designed to be as seamless as possible to enjoy, with minimal loading screens to prevent interrupting the adventure, whether playing on mobile or PC.

Begin your journey by choosing from one of four available classes – Warrior, Sorceress, Priest, or Rogue.

Seamlessly explore a vast open world inspired by Norse mythology with no loading screens outside dungeons.

Crossplay on mobile and PC means the adventure can be enjoyed anywhere, anytime, with stunning graphics regardless of screen size.

Players around the world can now join the over 17 million players to have tasted the Nordic adventure in Asia.

