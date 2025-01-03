Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 101xp, Dark Moon, Jujubee

Dark Moon Launches New Playtest Session On Steam

Wanna try out a new survival game? Dark Moon has launched a new playtest session, as you can request access on Steam right now

Article Summary Dark Moon playtest open: A sci-fi survival game set on the Moon with intense solar threats.

Strategize against the Sun: Use the Mechaplex to avoid solar destruction and survive.

Non-linear survival: Each playthrough offers new challenges and unpredictable outcomes.

Impactful decisions: Crew dynamics affect survival; choose wisely whom to trust and help.

Indie game developer Jujubee and publisher 101XP have started a new playtest for their upcoming sci-fi survival game Dark Moon. In case you haven't seen the game yet, you're tasked with setting up a base on the Moon in an attempt to live on its surface. Which includes avoiding the sun's rays and seeking shelter in the darkness, while gathering resources found on the rock in orbit above us. You can sign up for the playtest now by requesting access on Steam.

Dark Moon

Dark Moon is a survival strategy game where time is working against you. With the Moon's electronics down, it is up to you to traverse the lunar soil and make contact with Earth while managing your crew and resources. You will never know what you will encounter along your way, thus be prepared to make crucial decisions and live with the consequences. Whatever you do – don't go into the light! As a member of the Engineering Council sent by Moon Shell, your task was to oversee the construction of a newly developed mining system on the Moon. The simple objective changed dramatically when a massive solar storm hit the Earth, destroying all electronics in its wake. Soon after, you witness the Sun's scorching heat as the Moon's main communication relay falls into the light. You are alone, and now everything within the Sun's reach is gone within seconds. The light is your enemy, and the darkness is your salvation.

Solar Pressure: The Sun is destroying everything it touches; you must avoid its radiance. The Mechaplex – a giant, general-purpose engineering vehicle will stand as your base of operations. It will also serve as your getaway vehicle, thus plan your actions accordingly and escape the tireless enemy. You must constantly move forward.

The Sun is destroying everything it touches; you must avoid its radiance. The Mechaplex – a giant, general-purpose engineering vehicle will stand as your base of operations. It will also serve as your getaway vehicle, thus plan your actions accordingly and escape the tireless enemy. You must constantly move forward. Non-Linear Survival: A different experience with each playthrough, as each location and event may bring unpredictable results. Scan the terrain and obstacles with your drones to prepare for what lies ahead. Embrace or beware of other survivors who will want to join your convoy. Gather minerals and use their properties to increase your chances of survival.

A different experience with each playthrough, as each location and event may bring unpredictable results. Scan the terrain and obstacles with your drones to prepare for what lies ahead. Embrace or beware of other survivors who will want to join your convoy. Gather minerals and use their properties to increase your chances of survival. Manage Your Mobile Base: The Mechaplex is your means of survival; build new buildings on top of it, research new technologies, enhance your crew's abilities, and traverse the lunar plains. Develop new mechanical prototypes that will enhance your mineral gathering or focus on enhancing your convoy's movement speed to elude the Sun's deadly grasp. You can't stay in one place for too long.

The Mechaplex is your means of survival; build new buildings on top of it, research new technologies, enhance your crew's abilities, and traverse the lunar plains. Develop new mechanical prototypes that will enhance your mineral gathering or focus on enhancing your convoy's movement speed to elude the Sun's deadly grasp. You can't stay in one place for too long. Impactful Decisions: You are not the only one who is seeking a way out of this disaster. New crew members, some even pilots such as yourself, can join and bring you valuable abilities and new building platforms, but you have to feed and shelter them. Will you help the unfortunate? Or will you look out for yourself and not risk being betrayed? What kind of person are you?

You are not the only one who is seeking a way out of this disaster. New crew members, some even pilots such as yourself, can join and bring you valuable abilities and new building platforms, but you have to feed and shelter them. Will you help the unfortunate? Or will you look out for yourself and not risk being betrayed? What kind of person are you? Crew Relationships: Keep in mind that your crew will react to your decisions. Some members will dislike joining with someone from a rival country, while others will embrace him. Decide to throw out a popular member, and you may risk a revolt, which may have dire consequences for everyone.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!