Tyrogue Hatch Day Brings Boosted Shiny Odds to Pokémon GO

Tyrogue Hatch Day brings boosted Shiny odds to Tyrogue in 2KM Eggs along with other bonuses on April 6th, 2025 in Pokémon GO.

If you haven't yet completed the Shiny Hitmonlee/chan/top evolutionary line, now may be your chance. Tyrogue Hatch Day brings boosted Shiny odds to Tyrogue in Pokémon GO.

Here's what's happening for the Tyrogue Hatch Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, April 6, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, April 6, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Event bonuses: 2× Candy from hatching Eggs. Increased chance of hatching Shiny Tyrogue. Increased chance of receiving 2 km Eggs from spinning PokéStops. Pokémon GO Web Store – Tyrogue Hatch Day Ultra Ticket Box: The Tyrogue Hatch Day Ultra Ticket Box will be available for US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency). It includes an event ticket plus two Rare Candies at no additional cost! Also, a Super Incubator bundle is available on the Pokémon GO Web Store for US$2.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency). The Super Incubator bundle will include two Super Incubators. An Incubator bundle is also available on the Pokémon GO Web Store for US$2.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency). The Incubator bundle will include three Incubators.

Timed Research: Trainers will be able to access two Timed Research questlines. One free and one paid: Free Timed Research: Event-exclusive Timed Research awarding a Super Incubator and XP will be available at no cost! Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time. Paid Timed Research: For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. Purchasing this ticket will also grant 2x Hatch Stardust during Tyrogue Hatch Day. This Timed Research will challenge you to hatch an Egg and explore 2 km to earn the following: One Star Piece One Super Incubator 2,500 XP The tasks associated with the paid Timed Research will be available at the start of Tyrogue Hatch Day. To get the rewards, you must complete these tasks and claim their rewards before the end of the event.

Trainers will be able to access two Timed Research questlines. One free and one paid: Tyrogue Hatch Day Extended Bonus: Available Friday, April 4, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time Event Bonus: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators throughout the Tyrogue Hatch Day event. This bonus is active throughout the Tyrogue Hatch Day event. Field Research Task Rewards: Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available when you spin Photo Discs at PokéStops. Complete the tasks to earn Stardust and XP. Pokémon GO Web Store – Ultra Hatch Box: An Ultra Hatch Box will be available during the event for US$19.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) featuring 15 Super Incubators, 10 Incubators, and five Poffins. Limit three per customer. Event Bundle: A Hatch Box bundle will be available during this event. For 925 PokéCoins, you will get five Incubators, five Super Incubators, and two Lucky Eggs.

Available Friday, April 4, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, April 6, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time

