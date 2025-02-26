Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bionic Bay, Kepler Interactive

Bionic Bay Release Date Pushed Back To April 2025

The team behind Bionic Bay have confirmed the game's release date has been pushed back, as it will now be released this April

Article Summary Bionic Bay's release delayed to April, for added polish and refinement.

Explore an ancient biomechanical world with unique teleportation abilities.

Master the swap mechanic and realistic physics for thrilling gameplay.

Designed for speedrunning, Bionic Bay challenges players with dynamic platforming.

Indie game developer and publisher Kepler Interactive revealed that Bionic Bay has had its release date pushed back into April. The team confirmed they needed extra time to work on the game and "add a bit of extra polish" to it before its finalized. The game will now be released on April 17, 2025, unless it gets pushed back again. For now, enjoy the latest trailer the team dropped today, which you can check out above.

Bionic Bay

A scientist uses a unique teleportation instrument to escape an ancient biomechanical world filled with imaginative technology, deadly traps, and hidden secrets. With its striking pixel art, precise platforming and physics-driven gameplay, Bionic Bay puts players into a biomechanical world teeming with innovative technology and lethal hazards. Players will make daring jumps, dodge deadly lasers and flamethrowers and harness a unique swap mechanic to interact with their surroundings.

The Swap Mechanic and Realistic Physics System: Central to Bionic Bay is an innovative swap mechanic and a realistic physics system. When combined, these offer a new way of interacting with the environment – from shifting gravity to interchanging positions with objects and adversaries, and to move, defend, or attack. But be careful not to burn, break, freeze, explode, or vaporize in the process.

Central to Bionic Bay is an innovative swap mechanic and a realistic physics system. When combined, these offer a new way of interacting with the environment – from shifting gravity to interchanging positions with objects and adversaries, and to move, defend, or attack. But be careful not to burn, break, freeze, explode, or vaporize in the process. An Ancient Biomechanical World: Plunge into an ancient, biomechanical world teeming with imaginative devices, mysterious technology, and peculiar inhabitants. Get lost in the vast sci-fi landscapes in gritty high-density pixel art style and suspenseful sound design that makes each biome distinct. Attempt to uncover the secrets of the ancient world.

Plunge into an ancient, biomechanical world teeming with imaginative devices, mysterious technology, and peculiar inhabitants. Get lost in the vast sci-fi landscapes in gritty high-density pixel art style and suspenseful sound design that makes each biome distinct. Attempt to uncover the secrets of the ancient world. Platforming Built for Speedrunning: Fluid movement and reactive physics make for high adrenaline and action-packed moments in each uniquely designed level. Creatively navigate around the many curious hazards by precisely executing the right combination of swaps and maneuvers. And perhaps… have a go at completing each level as fast as you can.

