Edens Zero Confirms Its Release Happening This July

Konami has quietly revealed their new game, Edens Zero, based on the manga/anime series, will be released this July on PC and consoles

Article Summary Edens Zero RPG arrives this July, blending Hiro Mashima's iconic style with sci-fi action.

Explore a vast world with over 700 items and customization options across Blue Garden's adventurous terrains.

Step into Shiki's shoes in an original storyline filled with exclusive content and thrilling quests.

Uncover new material by Hiro Mashima, expanding Edens Zero's lore with hidden secrets and surprises.

Konami has confirmed the release date for their upcoming sci-fi RPG, Edens Zero, as the game arrives this July. We actually haven't heard a ton about this one, as it's based on the manga/anime series by Hiro Mashima, the same mind behind Fairy Tail and Rave Master. For this game, you're getting a 3D-action RPG featuring characters and settings from the franchise, as you're getting an original story set within the series that isn't based on NY of the existing storylines. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game drops on July 15, 2025.

Edens Zero

A new game adaptation of Hiro Mashima's fantasy opus! Take off to the stars, and adventure! Hiro Mashima's space fantasy manga and anime Edens Zero is becoming an Action RPG! Step into the shoes of Shiki and co. and play through the original story, expanded with tons of game-exclusive content and quests, and all set within a vast open world! Overpower enemies with combos and Finishing Attacks! Building up the gauge and then activating a Special Skill inflicts heavy damage to all nearby enemies! Dive deeper into the intense and suspenseful story from the comic!

The entire planet of Blue Garden is explorable. Once you reach a certain point in the game, you will be able to travel all over Blue Garden, the planet of Adventurers. Over 700 types of equippable items can be obtained by progressing through the game, so there's no shortage of ways to alter your characters' appearance and tweak their stats. Customize your favorite characters as you can freely combine any equipment and accessories you want with a feature that allows you to alter characters' appearances without changing their stats. As you travel across Blue Garden, you'll see collectible cards and notes scattered all over the place. Can you find them all? New material penned by Hiro Mashima for the game expands the lore of Edens Zero even further. What secrets will be revealed?

