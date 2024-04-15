Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games, Summoners War | Tagged: Summoners War: Sky Arena

Summoners War: Sky Arena Celebrates 10th Anniversary With New Event

Com2uS has revealed the latest event coming to Summoners War: Sky Arena, as they celebrate the game's 10th Anniversary with more content.

Players can choose any Nat 5 Monster with Fire, Water, or Wind attributes with new update.

Anniversary-exclusive packs, scrolls, and quality-of-life updates enhance player experience.

Special giveaways include 10th Anniversary Scrolls, Monsters, Transmogs, and other rewards.

Com2uS has revealed a brand new massive event for Summoners War: Sky Arena as they continue to celebrate the game's 10th Anniversary. Players will be able to take part in the new Nat 5 Monster Selective Summon Event, released as part of the v8.3.0 update and kicking off today. During this limited-time event, you'll be able to snag anniversary-exclusive packs and scrolls, limited-time events, see several quality-of-life improvements, and have the ability to acquire any 5 Nat Monster with Fire, Water, or Wind attributes. We have more details below.

Summoners War: Sky Arena – Nat 5 Monster Selective Summon Event

New Monsters – Choose any 5 Nat Monster with Fire, Water or Wind attributes by collecting a certain number of 10-Year Coins until June 9. A one-time Monster change is also available after summoning, allowing anyone to switch their Monster as desired. Additionally, new Monsters Cyborg and Hacker have entered the arena with a bonus event that will be held until May 5, during which Summoners can obtain Cyborg Scroll and other coveted items.

NAT 5★ Wish Monster Giveaway – Summoners can use 50 10th Anniversary Coins until June 9 to summon one of 5★ Wish Monster from Fire, Water and Wind. 10th Anniversary Coins are given based on content played or crystals used.

Transmog Giveaway – Summoners can gain Monster Transmogs with their preferred theme and attribute after every 3 check-ins. Receive up to 10 Transmogs, as well an exclusive Heroine of Destiny Homunculus Transmog, by checking in for 10 days.

Anniversary Scroll Giveaway – Use coins to purchase up to 200 10th Anniversary Scrolls. The first 100 Scrolls are available for an extremely low price at just 1 coin per Scroll. After 100 Scrolls have been purchased, the price goes up to 15 coins per Scroll.

Special Shop – Depending on the number of 10th Anniversary Scrolls purchased, players can access the Special Shop to obtain items like Legendary All Attribute Scrolls, L&D Scrolls, Legendary Scrolls, Mystical Scrolls, Legendary Rune, Devilmon and more.

Quality-of-Life Improvements – Secret dungeon entry conditions have been improved alongside Summoner's Way & Mana Stone in Challenge Task. The Welcome Special Reward Pass has been added alongside a Goddess Coin and Goddess Shop.

