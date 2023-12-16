Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gamedust, Garage 5, Sunrise GP

Sunrise GP Drops New Trailer With Plans For 2024 PC Release

Gamedust released a new trailer and information on Sunrise GP, as it sounds like the game will finally be released on PC sometime in 2024.

Article Summary Sunrise GP by Garage 5 sets 2024 PC release with new trailer.

Retro-inspired race through vibrant world tracks and dynamic events.

Customize and compete with 21 cars on 20 tracks in a grand Grand Prix.

Engage in multiplayer action, challenges, and capture moments in Photo Mode.

Indie game developer Garage 5 and publisher Gamedust released new info about Sunrise GP for PC, including a brand-new trailer for the game. The game already came out for the Nintendo Switch a while ago, but now the team is planning to drop it onto Steam. And while the game doesn't have a confirmed release date, we now know it will be coming sometime in 2024. Enjoy the latest trailer down below as we now wait for a date to be hashed out.

Sunrise GP

In Sunrise GP, the players will compete for victory in Grand Prix, driving various vehicles that differentiate from each other in terms of handling or acceleration. stylistically reminiscent of classic vehicles from Eastern Europe. Sunrise GP will feature a plethora of tracks, so each race will take the players to different parts of the world hosting new, exciting challenges. Besides the single-player campaign, Sunrise GP will include a split-screen local multiplayer mode designed for up to four people, a challenge mode, and a quick race. Fans of beautiful shots can also take advantage of the in-game Photo Mode that will help in perpetuating the most memorable racing moments.

Motorculture: Sunrise GP takes you on a nostalgic journey with its retro-styled cars, racing through breathtaking locations. Personalize the look of your beloved car, immerse yourself in a soothing soundtrack, and continuously improve your racing times – everything is designed to help you relax and soak up the laid-back atmosphere.

Sunrise GP takes you on a nostalgic journey with its retro-styled cars, racing through breathtaking locations. Personalize the look of your beloved car, immerse yourself in a soothing soundtrack, and continuously improve your racing times – everything is designed to help you relax and soak up the laid-back atmosphere. The Journey: Embark on a thrilling racing odyssey through lively settings such as the harbor-wharf, spaceport, beaches, caves, mountains, and lakes, each pulsating with vitality! Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing colors of each backdrop and experience dynamic events throughout the races, ranging from rocket launches and airborne helicopters to planes, a dazzling sun, and various other surprises!

Embark on a thrilling racing odyssey through lively settings such as the harbor-wharf, spaceport, beaches, caves, mountains, and lakes, each pulsating with vitality! Immerse yourself in the mesmerizing colors of each backdrop and experience dynamic events throughout the races, ranging from rocket launches and airborne helicopters to planes, a dazzling sun, and various other surprises! Arcade DNA: Sunrise GP offers 21 cars and 20 tracks arranged in the form of a great Grand Prix. During races, you will be able to earn money and improve your times, as well as compare them on global leaderboards with other players.

Sunrise GP offers 21 cars and 20 tracks arranged in the form of a great Grand Prix. During races, you will be able to earn money and improve your times, as well as compare them on global leaderboards with other players. Express your Style: Choose new visual elements for your car, change their colors, and add colorful vinyls to stand out on the road. Show your personality with visual customization that perfectly matches the rest of the game.

Choose new visual elements for your car, change their colors, and add colorful vinyls to stand out on the road. Show your personality with visual customization that perfectly matches the rest of the game. Challenges!: Once you finish the grand prix, special challenges will await you; there is also a Time attack and Last man standing mode, in which the last competitor during each lap is eliminated from the game.

Once you finish the grand prix, special challenges will await you; there is also a Time attack and Last man standing mode, in which the last competitor during each lap is eliminated from the game. Multiplayer: As fans of classic gaming and classic arcade racing, we have prepared multiplayer for up to four players on a split screen. Invite your friends and have fun sitting shoulder to shoulder.

As fans of classic gaming and classic arcade racing, we have prepared multiplayer for up to four players on a split screen. Invite your friends and have fun sitting shoulder to shoulder. Photo Mode: We love taking photos of our cars when they pass picturesque places – do you feel the same way? If so, thanks to Photo Mode you will spread your wings and take beautiful, souvenir photos during the races.

