Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Debuts A Cooking Video

As part of the release for Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, SEGA put out a special video showing off AiAi cooking for you. It's nothing really tied to the game, it's just a fun video to mark the occasion as AiAi wakes up and is greeted by Sonic The Hedgehog as the two of them make a delicious Banana Chili Dog recipe. And yes, this is a genuine recipe you can make at home. Enjoy the video down at the bottom as the game is officially out.

Featuring over 300 lovingly recreated levels and mazes, 12 fun Party Games, and a delightful cast of characters, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania provides the ultimate SMB experience for classic fans and newcomers alike. Gorgeous new graphics, immersive comic book-style storytelling, new support features, 4-player local coop, online challenges and leaderboards, 100+ customizable items, and five new bonus modes highlight an expansive remaster that rekindles the magic of the originals.

Beyond the classic roster of characters, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania also introduces new a-peeling heroes from classic SEGA games and pop culture. Beat from Jet Set Radio, Kiryu from Yakuza, and beloved duo Sonic the Hedgehog and Miles "Tails" Prower arrive on day one as free unlockable characters. Adorable pop culture icon Hello Kitty, Morgana from Persona 5, Suezo from Monster Rancher, and SEGA Legend consoles (Game Gear, Saturn and Dreamcast) will also join the gang as new DLC characters.

In addition to the standard game, a special 20th Anniversary limited-edition physical release arrives at retailers today at no additional cost. The Anniversary Edition comes with a 40-page art book featuring art from every game in the series straight from the Sega archives. It also includes a collectible sleeve, reversible cover, and 10 exclusive cosmetic items. A Digital Deluxe edition of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is also available featuring six additional classic character skins, three SEGA Legend console skins, 10 customizable items, and classic soundtrack.