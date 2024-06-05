Posted in: Games, SEGA, Super Monkey Ball, Video Games | Tagged: Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Reveals Sonic The Hedgehog DLC

SEGA has revealed the first DLC addition to Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, as players will get Sonic The Hedgehog characters.

Article Summary SEGA launches Sonic The Hedgehog DLC for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble.

Playable Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy with unique stats and Gold Rings.

New Adventure Mode, multiplayer online for up to 16 players, and local play.

Over 300 customization items and a SEGA Character Pass with six SEGA all-stars.

SEGA revealed the first DLC content coming to Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, as you'll be able to take on courses as Sonic The Hedgehog. The DLC will give you access to Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy, all of whom are in their own balls, ready to take on the courses just like the rest of the monkey team. You can get this DLC alone or as part of the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes a total of six playable characters, as you get two bonus characters on top of those mentioned here. As well as 15 bonus SEGA-themed character customization items and special courses. We have more details below as the game will be released on June 25 for Nintendo Switch.

Sonic The Hedgehog DLC

Get ready to race, roll, and spin dash with Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy as they join AiAi and the gang in their epic adventure! All four characters will be playable across both Adventure Mode and Battle Mode, each with unique stats to help them on the courses. Plus, for these characters only, all in-game pick-ups will switch from bananas to Gold Rings in further homage to the classic franchise.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

Join AiAi and friends in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, where you and up to 16 players can compete online across multiple game modes as you aim to become Top Banana! You can also work together with your favorite bunch in 4 player cooperative mode, or slip into a wonderfully crafted story in the all-new Adventure Mode experience!

Drop into online multiplayer for up to 16 players or local multiplayer for up to 4 players.

Rally up to 3 of your friends and slip into a wonderfully crafted story in Adventure mode as AiAi and the gang journey to seek out seven mysterious artifacts that are said to be the key to locating The Legendary Banana in 200 all-new stages!

Show off your style! Customize your character and monkey ball with over 300 stylish items to choose from.

Experience thrilling gameplay that is easy to pick up and play yet challenging and fulfilling to master.

Use the new Spin Dash that allows players to sprint past rivals or create new shortcuts to victory!

The SEGA Character Pass: Includes 6 SEGA all-stars to play, each with their own unique stats! This pack also includes 15 customization items to deck your monkey out in the freshest SEGA-themed fashion trends.

