Supervive Confirms Free Demo Coming for Steam Next Fest

Supervive is getting a free demo on Steam this month, as the game will be a part of October's Steam Next Fest from Octovber 14-21

Article Summary Supervive demo launches on Steam Next Fest, October 14-21.

Free-to-play battle royale with dynamic squad combat.

Open-ended sandbox offers endless strategies and depth.

Theorycraft promises ongoing updates and community input.

Indie game developer and publisher Theorycraft Games has revealed that Supervive will be getting a free demo during Steam Next Fest. The team has been testing the game for a while, so this may be the first real test for the public to try it out that isn't technically part of a specific test period. The demo of the open-ended combat sandbox title will be available from October 14-21 on Steam.

Supervive

Supervive, is a free-to-play, squad-based hero battle royale, has players team up in groups of two or four to battle enemies across a vast, sky-bound map while a deadly storm encroaches upon them. Players engage in dynamic combat, complete objectives, and use unique powers and equipment to devise creative strategies to outplay other teams and be the last squad standing. Supervive will always be free-to-play and is designed to ensure that cosmetics are the only in-game purchases, with no pay-for-power elements, ever.

An Improvisational Action Sandbox: Supervive embraces open-ended abilities, powers, items, and world interactions, as well as physics-based combat and movement, allowing for expressive and intuitive action and traversal. Combat and movement is easy to pick up, but also allows for endless depth and challenge in optimization

Supervive embraces open-ended abilities, powers, items, and world interactions, as well as physics-based combat and movement, allowing for expressive intuitive action and traversal. Combat and movement is easy to pick up, but also allows for endless depth and challenge in optimization Play With Friends: Players can choose a number of ways to play, including a 4-player squad, 10 teams per lobby battle royale; a 2-per-squad duos battle royale with 20 teams; and 4v4 deathmatches.

Players can choose a number of ways to play, including a 4-player squad, 10 teams per lobby battle royale; a 2-per-squad duos battle royale with 20 teams; and 4v4 deathmatches. Build Your Team of Storm Chasing Hunters: There are currently 15 hunters available, with more in-development for launch. While hunters do fall into one of three major archetypes (fighters, controllers, and supports), all are designed to be self-sufficient playmakers. All hunters have unique abilities (4 abilities, 1 ultimate, and a passive) and are all unlocked through regular play.

There are currently 15 hunters available, with more in-development for launch. While hunters do fall into one of three major archetypes (fighters, controllers, and supports), all are designed to be self-sufficient playmakers. All hunters have unique abilities (4 abilities, 1 ultimate, and a passive) and are all unlocked through regular play. You're Never Out Until You're Out: There are many ways to bring your team back, including team-wide resurrection beacons, picking up downed allies in the middle of a fight, and even the ability to revive dead allies after the action has settled. That combined with Supervive's high lethality and playmaking depth, it's always possible to make that winning play.

There are many ways to bring your team back, including team-wide resurrection beacons, picking up downed allies in the middle of a fight, and even the ability to revive dead allies after the action has settled. That combined with Supervive's high lethality and playmaking depth, it's always possible to make that winning play. Map-based Objectives and Storm Shifts: Each game can feature a random 'storm shift' that alters game variables—such as bullet trains, which place three high-speed, lethal trains on the map; nomadic storms, which move the available playspace across large distances; and more! Unique biome-specific monsters, bosses, and other game-changing mechanics come together for a world of systematic

Each game can feature a random 'storm shift' that alters game variables—such as bullet trains, which place three high-speed, lethal trains on the map; nomadic storms, which move the available playspace across large distances; and more! Unique biome-specific monsters, bosses, and other game-changing mechanics come together for a world of systematic anarchy. Beyond Launch: Theorycraft will forever be developing the game alongside the community – and the work won't stop at launch. Expect new hunters, new storm shifts, new biomes, new powers, and lots, lots more—all for free!

