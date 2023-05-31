Sword Art Online: Last Recollection Receives New System Trailer Check out the latest trailer for Sword Art Online: Last Recollection as we get more info on the game before its release this October.

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer today for Sword Art Online: Last Recollection, as we get a better look at the mechanics and systems in place for the game. The three-and-a-half-minute trailer gives a bit of an overview of everything this latest title has to offer as they reveal how battles will go, the RPG mechanics for each character, making your way around the world, and more. Enjoy the trailer below, as the game is still on track to be released on October 6th, 2023.

"The end is approaching for the Underworld, a virtual reality created to further the development the supreme AI known as A.L.I.C.E. The Underworld War pits the Human Realm against the Dark Territory in a fight for their lives. Amidst the chaos, a mysterious dark knight flies in from the Dark Territory with a young girl. Is she the key to a bright future, or will she seal everyone's tragic fate? If Kirito were present… If Eugeo were alive… In this virtual world that is near its end, experience a new story of life that has never been told before."

"The newest installment of the Sword Art Online video game series comes to next-gen consoles with a cast featuring characters from previous SAO anime. In this action RPG, players take on the role of Kirito, the main character from the Sword Art Online anime, and adventure with his friends in order to save the virtual Underworld, where the end is imminent. This is the culmination of the SAO game series, featuring high-speed battles, MMO-like multiplayer, over 40 playable characters, and the largest number of unique endings. The game boasts a brand new, original storyline that explores what would have happened if Kirito, Eugeo, and their allies didn't meet their tragic end in The War of the Underworld."

