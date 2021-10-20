Swords Of Legends Online To Launch Its 2021 Halloween Update

Gameforge has launched a new update into Swords Of Legends Online as players are getting their own version of a Halloween event. You had to know this was coming because pretty much everyone and their mother are launching special Halloween events in their games. Not that we won't welcome it, but we're shocked it didn't happen sooner. This particular update comes with an event, but it also comes with a bit of a dexterity challenge as they have decided to add Extreme Difficulty to the mix. Now you can truly put yourself to the test with a mode that is just punishment galore. You know, if the hardest difficulty wasn't already enough for you and you need more. You can read more about these additions below as they will officially be made live in the game next week.

New Raid Challenges – Extreme Difficulty: Following the release of the Hard modes, players can now attempt Extreme difficulty as well, a new, brutally fierce mode added to raids! Sharpen your blades and hone your skills for a challenge that is sure to test even the most hardcore warriors. Extreme difficulty is now available to challenge your legendary abilities starting this week in the Horror of Huaixiu and Waves in a Tempest raids with more to come very soon. New Spooky Costumes and Items: A chill hangs in the air; your spin is all a-tingle: Halloween must be here! In the spirit of the season, new spooky Halloween costumes and items are coming to the Swords of Legends Online store. Paralyze foes with fear at the sight of your terrifying garb. For a limited time, enjoy creepy masks, and spooky costumes along with discounts on a select weapon skin.