SYBO CEO Releases New Book: Gaming For Good

SYBO's Mathias Gredal Nørvig and Playmob's Jude Ower have written and released a new book this week called Gaming For Good.

Book aims to mobilize 3 billion gamers in climate change fight.

Includes interviews with industry leaders like Xbox's Phil Spencer.

Explores gaming's potential to influence behaviour for global challenges.

CEO of SYBO Mathias Gredal Nørvig and Founder & CEO of Playmob Jude Ower have penned and released a new book this week called Gaming For Good. The crux of the book from Rethink Press is to educate gamers and inspire action in them to take on the fight against climate change while also dissecting and analyzing how the gaming industry can (and should) spread awareness by calling on the over 3 Billion gamers across the planet to mobilize and aid in that fight. The book covers an array of topics related to gaming and features interviews with multiple industry figures, such as Xbox's Phil Spencer and Niantic's John Hanke. It's a hell of an effort to encourage gamers to move forward in a direction that helps the environment with several ways to encourage participation, the key is to actually make them interested in doing so. We have more info about the book for you below, as it is on sale now both physically and digitally.

Gaming For Good

Over 3 billion people play games globally. How can we turn his immense power into a force for good? Games are already influencing player behavior and decision-making. This book dispels the often negative perception of gamers and the games they play every day and shows how to harness the medium's potential. Whether you're a gamer, in the industry, not in the industry but interested in games, or a parent worried about the impact of games on your kids, read this book to:

Understand the industry and gaming culture and why it lends itself perfectly to tackling global challenges.

Discover how games can be a force for good through real-world examples underpinned by interviews with leading executives in the industry.

Be inspired to make a positive impact using games.

Recognize that 'doing good' corresponds with 'doing well' and can drive wider beneficial outcomes such as deeper engagement.

