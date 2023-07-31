Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Video Games | Tagged: Next Studios, Synced

Synced Launches Pre-Registration Ahead Of Release

Level Infinite has officially opened up pre-registrations for the game Synced, so you can get in on the game before it launches.

Level Infinite and developer NExT Studios have officially opened up pre-registrations for their upcoming game Synced ahead of launch. This is basically your chance to get in on the ground floor of the game when it launches, which includes getting some bonuses at the start that will help you define your character and how you like to play. If you haven't seen the game, you can check out a new livestream from the devs below.

"Synced is a futuristic free-to-play cooperative shooter developed by NExT Studios and published by Level Infinite. In a world overrun by Nanos—rogue technology that has brought civilization to its knees—you deploy with your squad or fight alone with your tamed Nano for backup. Venture into the Meridian for intense combat across both PvE and PvP scenarios. Take on the role of a Runner, one of the few who can tame and control the vicious Nanos roaming the wilds. Fight among the ashes of a dangerous new world struggling to rebuild after "the Collapse." Uncover the secrets buried deep inside the Meridian."

"'Sync' with four classes of Nano: Crusher, Guardian, Seer, and Suppressor. Utilize each class to buff your Runner with powerful new abilities. Unleash your enemy-turned-ally companion on the battlefield to even the odds. Gear up as part of a 3-person team, utilizing squad tactics to out-maneuver the enemy and claim victory. Formulate your team's real-time battlefield strategy by choosing from various weapons and loadouts. Select the optimal Runner, Nano, and build to complement your squad. Put your lone wolf skills to the test in our dedicated solo mode with just your Nano for backup. Each match plays out as a fresh run on non-linear battlefields. Take down Tyrant Nanos in progressively challenging PvE Dead Sectors. Pit your wits against rival Runners in high-octane PvP matches. Mod your Runner, weapons, and even your Companion Nanos in each run to turn the tide of battle in your favor."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!